//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- filter

input string InpFilter="*";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string file_name;

int i=1;

//--- receive search handle in local folder's root

long search_handle=FileFindFirst(InpFilter,file_name);

//--- check if FileFindFirst() function executed successfully

if(search_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- check if the passed strings are file or directory names in the loop

do

{

ResetLastError();

//--- if this is a file, the function will return true, if it is a directory, the function will generate error ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY

FileIsExist(file_name);

PrintFormat("%d : %s name = %s",i,GetLastError()==ERR_FILE_IS_DIRECTORY ? "Directory" : "File",file_name);

i++;

}

while(FileFindNext(search_handle,file_name));

//--- close search handle

FileFindClose(search_handle);

}

else

Print("Files not found!");

}