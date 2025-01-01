- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileFindNext
The function continues the search started by FileFindFirst().
bool FileFindNext(
Parameters
search_handle
[in] Search handle, retrieved by FileFindFirst().
returned_filename
[out] The name of the next file or subdirectory found. Only the file name is returned (including the extension), the directories and subdirectories are not included no matter if they are specified or not in the search filter.
Return Value
If successful returns true, otherwise false.
Example:
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
See also