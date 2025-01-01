- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
MarketBookAdd
Provides opening of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and subscribes for receiving notifications of the DOM changes.
bool MarketBookAdd(
Parameters
symbol
[in] The name of a symbol, whose Depth of Market is to be used in the Expert Advisor or script.
Return Value
The true value if opened successfully, otherwise false.
Note
Normally, this function must be called from the OnInit() function or in the class constructor. To handle incoming alerts, in the Expert Advisor program must contain the function void OnBookEvent(string& symbol).
Example:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSD"
