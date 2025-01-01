ChartIndicatorsTotal

Returns the number of all indicators applied to the specified chart window.

int ChartIndicatorsTotal(

long chart_id,

int sub_window

);

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID. 0 denotes the current chart.

sub_window

[in] Number of the chart subwindow. 0 denotes the main chart subwindow.

Return Value

The number of indicators in the specified chart window. To get error details use the GetLastError() function.

Note

The function allows going searching through all the indicators attached to the chart. The number of all the windows of the chart can be obtained from the CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL property using the ChartGetInteger() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the current chart ID and the number of its subwindows, including the main window

long chart_id = ChartID();

int wnd_total= (int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);



//--- iterate over all current chart windows in a loop

for(int w=0; w<wnd_total; w++)

{

//--- get the number of indicators attached to the chart window specified by the loop index

int ind_total=ChartIndicatorsTotal(chart_id, w);



//--- get the number of indicators attached to the specified chart window

PrintFormat("Chart ID %I64d, subwindow %d. Attached indicators: %d", chart_id, w, ind_total);

}

/*

result:

Chart ID 133246248352168439, subwindow 0. Attached indicators: 3

Chart ID 133246248352168439, subwindow 1. Attached indicators: 2

Chart ID 133246248352168439, subwindow 2. Attached indicators: 1

*/

}

See also

ChartIndicatorAdd(), ChartIndicatorDelete(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString()