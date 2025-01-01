|
// The EA based on standard "MACD Sample.mq5" file
// shows the result of TesterStatistics() in the Tester event handler
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots =0.1; // Lots
input int InpTakeProfit =50; // Take Profit (in pips)
input int InpTrailingStop =30; // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int InpMACDOpenLevel =3; // MACD open level (in pips)
input int InpMACDCloseLevel=2; // MACD close level (in pips)
input int InpMATrendPeriod =26; // MA trend period
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
{
//--- create all the necessary objects
if(!ExtExpert.Init())
return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- successful initialization
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
{
static datetime limit_time=0; // last call time considering 'timeout'
//--- if the time exceeds the specified limit_time value
if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
{
//--- check the data
if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
{
//--- if successful, increase limit_time by 'timeout' seconds
if(ExtExpert.Processing())
limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tester handling function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
{
double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
int trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
int profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
int loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
return(ret);
/*
Result:
OnTester: Profit = 209.84, trades total: 13, profit trades total: 11, loss trades total: 2, profit factor: 3.02
final balance 10209.84 USD
OnTester result 3.020606644198363
*/
}