The function returns the value of the specified statistical parameter calculated based on testing results.

double  TesterStatistics(
   ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id      // ID
   );

Parameters

statistic_id

[in]   The ID of the statistical parameter from the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration.

Return Value

The value of the statistical parameter from testing results.

Note

The function can be called inside OnTester() or OnDeinit() in the tester. In other cases the result is undefined.

Example:

// The EA based on standard "MACD Sample.mq5" file
// shows the result of TesterStatistics() in the Tester event handler
#define MACD_MAGIC 1234502
//---
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>
//---
input double InpLots          =0.1// Lots
input int    InpTakeProfit    =50;  // Take Profit (in pips)
input int    InpTrailingStop  =30;  // Trailing Stop Level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDOpenLevel =3;   // MACD open level (in pips)
input int    InpMACDCloseLevel=2;   // MACD close level (in pips)
input int    InpMATrendPeriod =26;  // MA trend period
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
//--- create all the necessary objects
   if(!ExtExpert.Init())
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert new tick handling function                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick(void)
  {
   static datetime limit_time=0// last call time considering 'timeout'
//--- if the time exceeds the specified limit_time value
   if(TimeCurrent()>=limit_time)
     {
      //--- check the data
      if(Bars(Symbol(),Period())>2*InpMATrendPeriod)
        {
         //--- if successful, increase limit_time by 'timeout' seconds
         if(ExtExpert.Processing())
            limit_time=TimeCurrent()+ExtTimeOut;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tester handling function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester(void)
  {
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_FACTOR);
   double profit=TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT);
   int    trades_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_TRADES);
   int    profit_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_PROFIT_TRADES);
   int    loss_total=(int)TesterStatistics(STAT_LOSS_TRADES);
   PrintFormat("%s: Profit = %.2f, trades total: %lu, profit trades total: %lu, loss trades total: %lu, profit factor: %.2f",__FUNCTION__,profit,trades_total,profit_total,loss_total,ret);
   return(ret);
   /*
   Result:
   OnTesterProfit = 209.84trades total13profit trades total11loss trades total2profit factor3.02
   final balance 10209.84 USD
   OnTester result 3.020606644198363
   */
  }  