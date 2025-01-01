TesterStatistics

The function returns the value of the specified statistical parameter calculated based on testing results.

double TesterStatistics(

ENUM_STATISTICS statistic_id

);

Parameters

statistic_id

[in] The ID of the statistical parameter from the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration.

Return Value

The value of the statistical parameter from testing results.

Note

The function can be called inside OnTester() or OnDeinit() in the tester. In other cases the result is undefined.

Example: