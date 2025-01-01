- CharToString
- CharArrayToString
- CharArrayToStruct
- StructToCharArray
- ColorToARGB
- ColorToString
- DoubleToString
- EnumToString
- IntegerToString
- ShortToString
- ShortArrayToString
- TimeToString
- NormalizeDouble
- StringToCharArray
- StringToColor
- StringToDouble
- StringToInteger
- StringToShortArray
- StringToTime
- StringFormat
DoubleToString
Converting numeric value into text string.
string DoubleToString(
Parameters
value
[in] Value with a floating point.
digits
[in] Accuracy format. If the digits value is in the range between 0 and 16, a string presentation of a number with the specified number of digits after the point will be obtained. If the digits value is in the range between -1 and -16, a string representation of a number in the scientific format with the specified number of digits after the decimal point will be obtained. In all other cases the string value will contain 8 digits after the decimal point.
Return Value
String containing a symbol representation of a number with the specified accuracy.
Example:
Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI));
