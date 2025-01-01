DoubleToString

Converting numeric value into text string.

string DoubleToString(

double value,

int digits=8

);

Parameters

value

[in] Value with a floating point.

digits

[in] Accuracy format. If the digits value is in the range between 0 and 16, a string presentation of a number with the specified number of digits after the point will be obtained. If the digits value is in the range between -1 and -16, a string representation of a number in the scientific format with the specified number of digits after the decimal point will be obtained. In all other cases the string value will contain 8 digits after the decimal point.

Return Value

String containing a symbol representation of a number with the specified accuracy.

Example:

Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI));

Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI,16) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI,16));

Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI,-16) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI,-16));

Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI,-1) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI,-1));

Print("DoubleToString(120.0 + M_PI,-20) : ",DoubleToString(120.0+M_PI,-20));

See also

NormalizeDouble, StringToDouble