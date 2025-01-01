DXContextSetSize

Changes a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

bool DXContextSetSize(

int context,

uint& width,

uint& height

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

width

[in] Frame width in pixels.

height

[in] Frame height in pixels.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

A frame size of a graphic context should be changed only between frame renderings.