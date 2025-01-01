ArrayReverse

Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index.

bool ArrayReverse(

void& array[],

uint start=0,

uint count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

array[]

[in][out] Array.

start=0

[in] Index the array reversal starts from.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of reversed elements. If WHOLE_ARRAY, then all array elements are moved in the inversed manner starting with the specified start index up to the end of the array.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The ArraySetAsSeries() function does not move the array elements physically. Instead, it only changes the indexation direction backwards to arrange the access to the elements as in the timeseries. The ArrayReverse() function physically moves the array elements so that the array is "reversed".

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- declare the fixed-size array and fill in the values

int array[10];

for(int i=0;i<10;i++)

{

array[i]=i;

}

//--- display the array before reversing the elements

Print("Before calling ArrayReverse()");

ArrayPrint(array);

//--- reverse 3 elements in the array and show the new set

ArrayReverse(array,4,3);

Print("After calling ArrayReverse()");

ArrayPrint(array);

/*

Execution result:

Before calling ArrayReverse()

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

After calling ArrayReverse()

0 1 2 3 6 5 4 7 8 9

*/

See also

ArrayInsert, ArrayRemove, ArrayCopy, ArrayResize, ArrayFree, ArrayGetAsSeries, ArraySetAsSeries