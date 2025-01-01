- ArrayBsearch
- ArrayCopy
- ArrayCompare
- ArrayFree
- ArrayGetAsSeries
- ArrayInitialize
- ArrayFill
- ArrayIsDynamic
- ArrayIsSeries
- ArrayMaximum
- ArrayMinimum
- ArrayPrint
- ArrayRange
- ArrayResize
- ArrayInsert
- ArrayRemove
- ArrayReverse
- ArraySetAsSeries
- ArraySize
- ArraySort
- ArraySwap
- ArrayToFP16
- ArrayToFP8
- ArrayFromFP16
- ArrayFromFP8
ArrayReverse
Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index.
|
bool ArrayReverse(
Parameters
array[]
[in][out] Array.
start=0
[in] Index the array reversal starts from.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of reversed elements. If WHOLE_ARRAY, then all array elements are moved in the inversed manner starting with the specified start index up to the end of the array.
Return Value
Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.
Note
The ArraySetAsSeries() function does not move the array elements physically. Instead, it only changes the indexation direction backwards to arrange the access to the elements as in the timeseries. The ArrayReverse() function physically moves the array elements so that the array is "reversed".
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
ArrayInsert, ArrayRemove, ArrayCopy, ArrayResize, ArrayFree, ArrayGetAsSeries, ArraySetAsSeries