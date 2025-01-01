DocumentationSections
ArrayReverse

Reverses the specified number of elements in the array starting with a specified index.

bool  ArrayReverse(
   void&        array[],            // array of any type
   uint         start=0,            // index to start reversing the array from
   uint         count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // number of elements
   );

Parameters

array[]

[in][out]  Array.

start=0

[in]  Index the array reversal starts from.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of reversed elements. If WHOLE_ARRAY, then all array elements are moved in the inversed manner starting with the specified start index up to the end of the array.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The ArraySetAsSeries() function does not move the array elements physically. Instead, it only changes the indexation direction backwards to arrange the access to the elements as in the timeseries. The ArrayReverse() function physically moves the array elements so that the array is "reversed".

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare the fixed-size array and fill in the values
   int array[10];
   for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
     {
      array[i]=i;
     }
//--- display the array before reversing the elements
   Print("Before calling ArrayReverse()");
   ArrayPrint(array);
//--- reverse 3 elements in the array and show the new set
   ArrayReverse(array,4,3);
   Print("After calling ArrayReverse()");
   ArrayPrint(array);
/*
  Execution result:
  Before calling ArrayReverse()
   0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  After calling ArrayReverse()
   0 1 2 3 6 5 4 7 8 9
*/

See also

