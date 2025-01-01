- SignalBaseGetDouble
- SignalBaseGetInteger
- SignalBaseGetString
- SignalBaseSelect
- SignalBaseTotal
- SignalInfoGetDouble
- SignalInfoGetInteger
- SignalInfoGetString
- SignalInfoSetDouble
- SignalInfoSetInteger
- SignalSubscribe
- SignalUnSubscribe
Trade Signals
This is the group of functions intended for managing trade signals. The functions allow:
- get information about trade signals, available for copying,
- get and set the signal copy settings,
- subscribe and unsubscribe to the signal copying using MQL5 language functions.
|
Function
|
Action
|
Returns the value of double type property for selected signal
|
Returns the value of integer type property for selected signal
|
Returns the value of string type property for selected signal
|
Selects a signal from signals, available in terminal for further working with it
|
Returns the total amount of signals, available in terminal
|
Returns the value of double type property of signal copy settings
|
Returns the value of integer type property of signal copy settings
|
Returns the value of string type property of signal copy settings
|
Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings
|
Sets the value of integer type property of signal copy settings
|
Subscribes to the trading signal
|
Cancels subscription