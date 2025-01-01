DocumentationSections
This is the group of functions intended for managing trade signals. The functions allow:

  • get information about trade signals, available for copying,
  • get and set the signal copy settings,
  • subscribe and unsubscribe to the signal copying using MQL5 language functions.

Function

Action

SignalBaseGetDouble

Returns the value of double type property for selected signal

SignalBaseGetInteger

Returns the value of integer type property for selected signal

SignalBaseGetString

Returns the value of string type property for selected signal

SignalBaseSelect

Selects a signal from signals, available in terminal for further working with it

SignalBaseTotal

Returns the total amount of signals, available in terminal

SignalInfoGetDouble

Returns the value of double type property of signal copy settings

SignalInfoGetInteger

Returns the value of integer type property of signal copy settings

SignalInfoGetString

Returns the value of string type property of signal copy settings

SignalInfoSetDouble

Sets the value of double type property of signal copy settings

SignalInfoSetInteger

Sets the value of integer type property of signal copy settings

SignalSubscribe

Subscribes to the trading signal

SignalUnsubscribe

Cancels subscription

 