StringToUpper 

StringToUpper

Transforms all symbols of a selected string into capitals.

bool  StringToUpper(
   string&  string_var      // string to process
   );

Parameters

string_var

[in][out]  String.

Return Value

In case of success returns true, otherwise - false. To get the error code call GetLastError().

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- define the source string in lowercase
   string text=" - this string, written in lowercase, must be written in uppercase";
//--- Display the source string in the log
   Print("Source line:\n"text);
//--- convert all string characters to uppercase and display the result in the log
   if(StringToUpper(text))
      Print("The original string after using the StringToUpper() function:\n"text);
      
   /*
   Result
   Source line:
    - this string, written in lowercasemust be written in uppercase
   The original string after using the StringToUpper() function:
    - THIS STRING, WRITTEN IN LOWERCASEMUST BE WRITTEN IN UPPERCASE
   */
  }

See also

StringToLower, StringTrimLeft, StringTrimRight