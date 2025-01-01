void OnStart()

{

//--- define the source string in lowercase

string text=" - this string, written in lowercase, must be written in uppercase";

//--- Display the source string in the log

Print("Source line:

", text);

//--- convert all string characters to uppercase and display the result in the log

if(StringToUpper(text))

Print("The original string after using the StringToUpper() function:

", text);



/*

Result

Source line:

- this string, written in lowercase, must be written in uppercase

The original string after using the StringToUpper() function:

- THIS STRING, WRITTEN IN LOWERCASE, MUST BE WRITTEN IN UPPERCASE

*/

}