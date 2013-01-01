- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileWriteString
The function writes the value of a string-type parameter into a BIN, CSV or TXT file starting from the current position of the file pointer. When writing to a CSV or TXT file: if there is a symbol in the string '\n' (LF) without previous character '\r' (CR), then before '\n' the missing '\r' is added.
uint FileWriteString(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
text_string
[in] String.
length=-1
[in] The number of characters that you want to write. This option is needed for writing a string into a BIN file. If the size is not specified, then the entire string without the trailer 0 is written. If you specify a size smaller than the length of the string, then a part of the string without the trailer 0 is written. If you specify a size greater than the length of the string, the string is filled by the appropriate number of zeros. For files of CSV and TXT type, this parameter is ignored and the string is written entirely.
Return Value
If successful the function returns the number of bytes written. The file pointer is shifted by the same number of bytes.
Note
Note that when writing to a file opened by the FILE_UNICODE flag (or without a flag FILE_ANSI), then the number of bytes written will be twice as large as the number of string characters written. When recording to a file opened with the FILE_ANSI flag, the number of bytes written will coincide with the number of string characters written.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also