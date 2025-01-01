#property description "Expert Advisor demonstrating the work with ChartIndicatorAdd() function."

#property description "After launching on the chart (and receiving the error in Journal), open"

#property description "the Expert Advisor's properties and specify correct <symbol> and <period> parameters."

#property description "MACD indicator will be added on the chart."



//--- input parameters

input string symbol="AUDUSD"; // symbol name

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_M12; // time frame

input int fast_ema_period=12; // fast MACD period

input int slow_ema_period=26; // slow MACD period

input int signal_period=9; // signal period

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE apr=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type for MACD calculation



int indicator_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//---

indicator_handle=iMACD(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,apr);

//--- try to add the indicator on the chart

if(!AddIndicator())

{

//--- AddIndicator() function refused to add the indicator on the chart

int answer=MessageBox("Do you want to add MACD on the chart anyway?",

"Incorrect symbol and/or time frame for adding the indicator",

MB_YESNO // "Yes" and "No" selection buttons will be shown

);

//--- if a user still insists on incorrect usage of ChartIndicatorAdd()

if(answer==IDYES)

{

//--- first of all, a Journal entry will be made about that

PrintFormat("Attention! %s: Trying to add MACD(%s/%s) indicator on %s/%s chart. Receiving error 4114",

__FUNCTION__,symbol,EnumToString(period),_Symbol,EnumToString(_Period));

//--- receive the number of a new subwindow, to which we will try to add the indicator

int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

//--- now make an attempt resulting in error

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle))

PrintFormat("Failed to add MACD indicator on %d chart window. Error code %d",

subwindow,GetLastError());

}

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

// Expert Advisor performs nothing

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Function for checking and adding the indicator on the chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool AddIndicator()

{

//--- displayed message

string message;

//--- check if the indicator symbol and chart symbol match each other

if(symbol!=_Symbol)

{

message="Displaying the use of Demo_ChartIndicatorAdd() function:";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Unable to add the indicator calculated on another symbol on the chart.";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Specify the chart symbol in Expert Advisor's property - "+_Symbol+".";

Alert(message);

//--- premature exit, the indicator will not be added on the chart

return false;

}

//--- check if the indicator's and chart's time frames match each other

if(period!=_Period)

{

message="Unable to add the indicator calculated on another time frame on the chart.";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Specify the chart time frame in Expert Advisor properties - "+EnumToString(_Period)+".";

Alert(message);

//--- premature exit, the indicator will not be added on the chart

return false;

}

//--- all checks completed, symbol and indicator time frame match the chart

if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print(__FUNCTION__," Creating MACD indicator");

indicator_handle=iMACD(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,apr);

if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Failed to create MACD indicator. Error code ",GetLastError());

}

}

//--- reset the error code

ResetLastError();

//--- apply the indicator to the chart

Print(__FUNCTION__," Adding MACD indicator on the chart");

Print("MACD is generated on ",symbol,"/",EnumToString(period));

//--- receive the number of a new subwindow, to which MACD indicator is added

int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

PrintFormat("Adding MACD indicator on %d chart window",subwindow);

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to add MACD indicator on %d chart window. Error code %d",

subwindow,GetLastError());

}

//--- Indicator added successfully

return(true);

}