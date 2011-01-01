//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_iIchimoku.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"

#property description "of indicator buffers for the iIchimoku technical indicator."

#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"

#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."

#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."

#property description "All other parameters just like in the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo."



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 4

//--- the Tenkan_sen plot

#property indicator_label1 "Tenkan_sen"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- the Kijun_sen plot

#property indicator_label2 "Kijun_sen"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2 clrBlue

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//--- the Senkou_Span plot

#property indicator_label3 "Senkou Span A;Senkou Span B" // two fields will be shown in Data Window

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_FILLING

#property indicator_color3 clrSandyBrown, clrThistle

#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width3 1

//--- the Chikou_Span plot

#property indicator_label4 "Chinkou_Span"

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color4 clrLime

#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width4 1

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

enum Creation

{

Call_iIchimoku, // use iIchimoku

Call_IndicatorCreate // use IndicatorCreate

};

//--- input parameters

input Creation type=Call_iIchimoku; // type of the function

input int tenkan_sen=9; // period of Tenkan-sen

input int kijun_sen=26; // period of Kijun-sen

input int senkou_span_b=52; // period of Senkou Span B

input string symbol=" "; // symbol

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT; // timeframe

//--- indicator buffer

double Tenkan_sen_Buffer[];

double Kijun_sen_Buffer[];

double Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[];

double Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[];

double Chinkou_Span_Buffer[];

//--- variable for storing the handle of the iIchimoku indicator

int handle;

//--- variable for storing

string name=symbol;

//--- name of the indicator on a chart

string short_name;

//--- we will keep the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator

int bars_calculated=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers

SetIndexBuffer(0,Tenkan_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Kijun_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- set the shift for the Senkou Span channel of kijun_sen bars in the future direction

PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,kijun_sen);

//--- setting a shift for the Chikou Span line is not required, since the Chinkou data Span

//--- is already stored with a shift in iIchimoku

//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for

name=symbol;

//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left

StringTrimRight(name);

StringTrimLeft(name);

//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string

if(StringLen(name)==0)

{

//--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to

name=_Symbol;

}

//--- create handle of the indicator

if(type==Call_iIchimoku)

handle=iIchimoku(name,period,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);

else

{

//--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator

MqlParam pars[3];

//--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines

pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[0].integer_value=tenkan_sen;

pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[1].integer_value=kijun_sen;

pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;

pars[2].integer_value=senkou_span_b;

//--- create handle

handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ICHIMOKU,3,pars);

}

//--- if the handle is not created

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- tell about the failure and output the error code

PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iIchimoku indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",

name,

EnumToString(period),

GetLastError());

//--- the indicator is stopped early

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is calculated for

short_name=StringFormat("iIchimoku(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),

tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);

//--- normal initialization of the indicator

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- number of values copied from the iIchimoku indicator

int values_to_copy;

//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator

int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);

if(calculated<=0)

{

PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());

return(0);

}

//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator changed

//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)

if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)

{

//--- if the Tenkan_sen_Buffer array is greater than the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything

//--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers

if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;

else values_to_copy=calculated;

}

else

{

//--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()

//--- for calculation not more than one bar is added

values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;

}

//--- fill the arrays with values of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator

//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation

if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(Tenkan_sen_Buffer,Kijun_sen_Buffer,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,

kijun_sen,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);

//--- form the message

string comm=StringFormat("%s ==> Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",

TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),

short_name,

values_to_copy);

//--- display the service message on the chart

Comment(comm);

//--- memorize the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator

bars_calculated=calculated;

//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Filling indicator buffers from the iIchimoku indicator |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &tenkan_sen_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the Tenkan-sen line

double &kijun_sen_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the Kijun_sen line

double &senkou_span_A_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the Senkou Span A line

double &senkou_span_B_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the Senkou Span B line

double &chinkou_span_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the Chinkou Span line

int senkou_span_shift, // shift of the Senkou Span lines in the future direction

int ind_handle, // handle of the iIchimoku indicator

int amount // number of copied values

)

{

//--- reset error code

ResetLastError();

//--- fill a part of the Tenkan_sen_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,tenkan_sen_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("1.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the Kijun_sen_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,kijun_sen_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("2.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the Chinkou_Span_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2

//--- if senkou_span_shift>0, the line is shifted in the future direction by senkou_span_shift bars

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_A_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("3.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the Senkou_Span_A_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 3

//--- if senkou_span_shift>0, the line is shifted in the future direction by senkou_span_shift bars

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_B_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("4.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}



//--- fill a part of the Senkou_Span_B_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index

//--- when copying Chinkou Span, we don't need to consider the shift, since the Chinkou Span data

//--- is already stored with a shift in iIchimoku

if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,4,0,amount,chinkou_span_buffer)<0)

{

//--- if the copying fails, tell the error code

PrintFormat("5.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());

//--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated

return(false);

}

//--- everything is fine

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Indicator deinitialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

IndicatorRelease(handle);

//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator

Comment("");

}