The function returns the handle of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator.

int  iIchimoku(
   string           symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,            // period
   int              tenkan_sen,        // period of Tenkan-sen
   int              kijun_sen,         // period of Kijun-sen
   int              senkou_span_b      // period of Senkou Span B
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in] The symbol name of the security, the data of which should be used to calculate the indicator. The NULL value means the current symbol.

period

[in] The value of the period can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES values, 0 means the current timeframe.

tenkan_sen

[in] Averaging period for Tenkan Sen.

kijun_sen

[in] Averaging period for Kijun Sen.

senkou_span_b

[in] Averaging period for Senkou Span B.

Return Value

Returns the handle of a specified technical indicator,  in case of failure returns INVALID_HANDLE. The computer memory can be freed from an indicator that is no more utilized, using the IndicatorRelease() function, to which the indicator handle is passed.

Note

The buffer numbers: 0 - TENKANSEN_LINE, 1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE, 2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE, 3 - SENKOUSPANB_LINE, 4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               Demo_iIchimoku.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "The indicator demonstrates how to obtain data"
#property description "of indicator buffers for the iIchimoku technical indicator."
#property description "A symbol and timeframe used for calculation of the indicator,"
#property description "are set by the symbol and period parameters."
#property description "The method of creation of the handle is set through the 'type' parameter (function type)."
#property description "All other parameters just like in the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo."
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   4
//--- the Tenkan_sen plot
#property indicator_label1  "Tenkan_sen"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- the Kijun_sen plot
#property indicator_label2  "Kijun_sen"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrBlue
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- the Senkou_Span plot
#property indicator_label3  "Senkou Span A;Senkou Span B" // two fields will be shown in Data Window
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color3  clrSandyBrown, clrThistle
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  1
//--- the Chikou_Span plot
#property indicator_label4  "Chinkou_Span"
#property indicator_type4   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4  clrLime
#property indicator_style4  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4  1
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of the methods of handle creation                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum Creation
  {
   Call_iIchimoku,         // use iIchimoku
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // use IndicatorCreate
  };
//--- input parameters
input Creation             type=Call_iIchimoku;       // type of the function 
input int                  tenkan_sen=9;              // period of Tenkan-sen
input int                  kijun_sen=26;              // period of Kijun-sen
input int                  senkou_span_b=52;          // period of Senkou Span B
input string               symbol=" ";                // symbol 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_CURRENT;     // timeframe
//--- indicator buffer
double         Tenkan_sen_Buffer[];
double         Kijun_sen_Buffer[];
double         Senkou_Span_A_Buffer[];
double         Senkou_Span_B_Buffer[];
double         Chinkou_Span_Buffer[];
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iIchimoku indicator
int    handle;
//--- variable for storing
string name=symbol;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator
int    bars_calculated=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- assignment of arrays to indicator buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Tenkan_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Kijun_sen_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- set the shift for the Senkou Span channel of kijun_sen bars in the future direction
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,kijun_sen);
//--- setting a shift for the Chikou Span line is not required, since the Chinkou data Span
//--- is already stored with a shift in iIchimoku
//--- determine the symbol the indicator is drawn for
   name=symbol;
//--- delete spaces to the right and to the left
   StringTrimRight(name);
   StringTrimLeft(name);
//--- if it results in zero length of the 'name' string
   if(StringLen(name)==0)
     {
      //--- take the symbol of the chart the indicator is attached to
      name=_Symbol;
     }
//--- create handle of the indicator
   if(type==Call_iIchimoku)
      handle=iIchimoku(name,period,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);
   else
     {
      //--- fill the structure with parameters of the indicator
      MqlParam pars[3];
      //--- periods and shifts of the Alligator lines
      pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[0].integer_value=tenkan_sen;
      pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[1].integer_value=kijun_sen;
      pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
      pars[2].integer_value=senkou_span_b;
      //--- create handle
      handle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ICHIMOKU,3,pars);
     }
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iIchimoku indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  name,
                  EnumToString(period),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator is calculated for
   short_name=StringFormat("iIchimoku(%s/%s, %d, %d ,%d)",name,EnumToString(period),
                           tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator    
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- number of values copied from the iIchimoku indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the Tenkan_sen_Buffer array is greater than the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything 
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else                       values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the arrays with values of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(Tenkan_sen_Buffer,Kijun_sen_Buffer,Senkou_Span_A_Buffer,Senkou_Span_B_Buffer,Chinkou_Span_Buffer,
      kijun_sen,handle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
//--- form the message
   string comm=StringFormat("%s ==>  Updated value in the indicator %s: %d",
                            TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),
                            short_name,
                            values_to_copy);
//--- display the service message on the chart
   Comment(comm);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iIchimoku indicator           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &tenkan_sen_buffer[],     // indicator buffer of the Tenkan-sen line
                           double &kijun_sen_buffer[],      // indicator buffer of the Kijun_sen line
                           double &senkou_span_A_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of the Senkou Span A line
                           double &senkou_span_B_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of the Senkou Span B line
                           double &chinkou_span_buffer[],   // indicator buffer of the Chinkou Span line
                           int senkou_span_shift,           // shift of the Senkou Span lines in the future direction
                           int ind_handle,                  // handle of the iIchimoku indicator
                           int amount                       // number of copied values
                           )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the Tenkan_sen_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,tenkan_sen_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("1.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- fill a part of the Kijun_sen_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,kijun_sen_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("2.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- fill a part of the Chinkou_Span_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 2
//--- if senkou_span_shift>0, the line is shifted in the future direction by senkou_span_shift bars
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,2,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_A_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("3.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- fill a part of the Senkou_Span_A_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 3
//--- if senkou_span_shift>0, the line is shifted in the future direction by senkou_span_shift bars
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,3,-senkou_span_shift,amount,senkou_span_B_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("4.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- fill a part of the Senkou_Span_B_Buffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
//--- when copying Chinkou Span, we don't need to consider the shift, since the Chinkou Span data
//--- is already stored with a shift in iIchimoku  
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,4,0,amount,chinkou_span_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("5.Failed to copy data from the iIchimoku indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
      IndicatorRelease(handle);
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator
   Comment("");
  }