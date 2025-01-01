|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define COORD_X 200
#define COORD_Y 100
#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"
#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- prepare three lines of text for output to the chart
string text1="This is the first line of text";
string text2="The second line also contains text";
string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";
string text_array1[]; // array to get the set of words from string 1
string text_array2[]; // array to get the set of words from string 2
string text_array3[]; // array to get the set of words from string 3
//--- fill three arrays of words
if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))
return;
//--- current chart ID
long chart_id= ChartID();
//--- declare the parameters of the graphical resource
uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);
uint rc_data[];
uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;
//--- create a graphical resource for text output
if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))
return;
//--- get the size of the space character by width and height
int space_w=0, space_h=0;
if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- increase the vertical indentation between strings by 2 and plot the texts from three arrays on the chart
space_h+=2;
TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);
//--- after all the texts have been displayed, update the resource data
Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);
//--- wait five seconds, then free the resource and delete the graphical object
Sleep(5000);
ResourceFree(RES_NAME);
ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
/*
three strings of text are displayed on the chart as a result of the script execution
each individual word in each string is displayed at a distance from the previous word,
equal to the width of the text of the previous word obtained using the TextGetSize(); function
the journal will contain all the words of each string with their sizes:
Text array 1:
[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18
[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18
[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18
[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18
[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 2:
[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18
[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18
[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18
[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18
[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18
Text array 3:
[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18
[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18
[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18
[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18
[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18
[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18
[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18
[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18
[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18
*/
}
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Split a string into an array of words using the space separator (" ") |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])
{
ResetLastError();
if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)
{
PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display text from an array on a chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)
{
int width=0, height=0; // text width and height
int x=text_x; // X coordinate of the output text
//--- print a header with the name of the processed array of words
Print("Text array ", array_num,":");
//--- in a loop by the array of words
int total=(int)array.Size();
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
//--- get the next word and send it to the chart (we draw it in the resource pixel array)
string word=array[i];
TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);
//--- get the text size of the current word
ResetLastError();
if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());
continue;
}
//--- print the text data in the journal - the word, its width and height,
//--- then increase the X coordinate of the next word by (word width) + (space width)
PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);
x+=width+space_w;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a graphical resource for the entire chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)
{
//--- set the size of the pixel array
ResetLastError();
uint size=width*height;
if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)
{
PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it
ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);
if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- create the Graphic Label object at the coordinates of the upper left corner of the chart
if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.
//--- set the object anchor point to its center.
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file
//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- all is fine
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update graphical resource data |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)
{
//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed
if(width==0 || height==0)
return;
//--- update resource data and redraw the chart
if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)
ChartRedraw();
}