#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define COORD_X 200

#define COORD_Y 100

#define OBJ_NAME "TestTextGetSizeBitmapLabel"

#define RES_NAME "TestTextGetSizeResource"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- prepare three lines of text for output to the chart

string text1="This is the first line of text";

string text2="The second line also contains text";

string text3="Each word in each line has its own size";



string text_array1[]; // array to get the set of words from string 1

string text_array2[]; // array to get the set of words from string 2

string text_array3[]; // array to get the set of words from string 3



//--- fill three arrays of words

if(!SplitTextIntoWords(text1, text_array1) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text2, text_array2) || !SplitTextIntoWords(text3, text_array3))

return;



//--- current chart ID

long chart_id= ChartID();



//--- declare the parameters of the graphical resource

uint rc_width =(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);

uint rc_data[];

uint rc_size=rc_width*rc_height;



//--- create a graphical resource for text output

if(!CreateResource(chart_id, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height))

return;



//--- get the size of the space character by width and height

int space_w=0, space_h=0;

if(!TextGetSize(" ", space_w, space_h))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- increase the vertical indentation between strings by 2 and plot the texts from three arrays on the chart

space_h+=2;

TextArrayToChart(1, text_array1, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*0, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(2, text_array2, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*1, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);

TextArrayToChart(3, text_array3, COORD_X, COORD_Y+space_h*2, space_w, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height);



//--- after all the texts have been displayed, update the resource data

Update(RES_NAME, rc_data, rc_width, rc_height, true);



//--- wait five seconds, then free the resource and delete the graphical object

Sleep(5000);

ResourceFree(RES_NAME);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

/*

three strings of text are displayed on the chart as a result of the script execution

each individual word in each string is displayed at a distance from the previous word,

equal to the width of the text of the previous word obtained using the TextGetSize(); function

the journal will contain all the words of each string with their sizes:

Text array 1:

[0] word: "This", width=29, height=18

[1] word: "is", width=12, height=18

[2] word: "the", width=21, height=18

[3] word: "first", width=25, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "of", width=13, height=18

[6] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 2:

[0] word: "The", width=26, height=18

[1] word: "second", width=51, height=18

[2] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[3] word: "also", width=29, height=18

[4] word: "contains", width=58, height=18

[5] word: "text", width=24, height=18

Text array 3:

[0] word: "Each", width=36, height=18

[1] word: "word", width=34, height=18

[2] word: "in", width=12, height=18

[3] word: "each", width=34, height=18

[4] word: "line", width=24, height=18

[5] word: "has", width=25, height=18

[6] word: "its", width=16, height=18

[7] word: "own", width=28, height=18

[8] word: "size", width=28, height=18

*/

}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Split a string into an array of words using the space separator (" ") |

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool SplitTextIntoWords(const string text, string &array[])

{

ResetLastError();

if(StringSplit(text, StringGetCharacter(" ", 0), array)<0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: StringSplit() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display text from an array on a chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void TextArrayToChart(int array_num, string &array[], const int text_x, const int text_y, int space_w, uint &pixel_data[], const uint res_width, const uint res_height)

{

int width=0, height=0; // text width and height

int x=text_x; // X coordinate of the output text



//--- print a header with the name of the processed array of words

Print("Text array ", array_num,":");



//--- in a loop by the array of words

int total=(int)array.Size();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the next word and send it to the chart (we draw it in the resource pixel array)

string word=array[i];

TextOut(word, x, text_y, ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, pixel_data, res_width, res_height, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue), COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE);



//--- get the text size of the current word

ResetLastError();

if(!TextGetSize(word, width, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: TextGetSize(\"%s\") failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, word, GetLastError());

continue;

}

//--- print the text data in the journal - the word, its width and height,

//--- then increase the X coordinate of the next word by (word width) + (space width)

PrintFormat("[%d] word: \"%s\", width=%d, height=%d",i, word, width, height);

x+=width+space_w;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a graphical resource for the entire chart |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateResource(const long chart_id, uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height)

{

//--- set the size of the pixel array

ResetLastError();

uint size=width*height;

if(ArrayResize(pixel_data, size)!=size)

{

PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- fill the pixel array with a transparent color and create a graphical resource based on it

ArrayInitialize(pixel_data, 0x00FFFFFF);

if(!ResourceCreate(RES_NAME, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ResourceCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- create the Graphic Label object at the coordinates of the upper left corner of the chart

if(!ObjectCreate(0, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- set the width and height of the created bitmap object equal to the width and height of the graphical resource.

//--- set the object anchor point to its center.

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- specify the previously created graphical resource for the bitmap object as an image file

//--- in this case, in order to indicate the name of the graphical resource used, we need to add "::" before its name

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, "::"+RES_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetString() failed. Error code %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- all is fine

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Update graphical resource data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Update(const string res_name, const uint &pixel_data[], const uint width, const uint height, const bool redraw)

{

//--- leave if zero dimensions are passed

if(width==0 || height==0)

return;

//--- update resource data and redraw the chart

if(ResourceCreate(res_name, pixel_data, width, height, 0, 0, 0, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE) && redraw)

ChartRedraw();

}