//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get handle of the current chart

long handle=ChartID();

string comm="";

if(handle>0) // if successful, additionally set up the chart

{

//--- disable auto scroll

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- set a shift from the right chart border

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- draw candlesticks

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//--- set the display mode for tick volumes

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);



//--- prepare a text to output in Comment()

comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";

//--- show comment

Comment(comm);

//--- scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);

//--- get the number of the first bar visible on the chart (numeration like in timeseries)

long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

//--- add line feed character

comm=comm+"\r

";

//--- add to comment

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

//--- show comment

Comment(comm);

//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves

Sleep(5000);



//--- add to the comment text

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);

//--- get the number of the first bar visible on the chart (numeration like in timeseries)

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves

Sleep(5000);



//--- new block of chart scrolling

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";

Comment(comm);

//--- scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves

Sleep(5000);



//--- new block of chart scrolling

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

}

}