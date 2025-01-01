|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- get handle of the current chart
long handle=ChartID();
string comm="";
if(handle>0) // if successful, additionally set up the chart
{
//--- disable auto scroll
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
//--- set a shift from the right chart border
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
//--- draw candlesticks
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
//--- set the display mode for tick volumes
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);
//--- prepare a text to output in Comment()
comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";
//--- show comment
Comment(comm);
//--- scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);
//--- get the number of the first bar visible on the chart (numeration like in timeseries)
long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
//--- add line feed character
comm=comm+"\r\n";
//--- add to comment
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
//--- show comment
Comment(comm);
//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves
Sleep(5000);
//--- add to the comment text
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";
Comment(comm);
//--- scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);
//--- get the number of the first bar visible on the chart (numeration like in timeseries)
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves
Sleep(5000);
//--- new block of chart scrolling
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";
Comment(comm);
//--- scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
//--- wait 5 seconds to see how the chart moves
Sleep(5000);
//--- new block of chart scrolling
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";
Comment(comm);
//--- scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
}
}