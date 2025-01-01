- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileFindFirst
The function starts the search of files or subdirectories in a directory in accordance with the specified filter.
long FileFindFirst(
Parameters
file_filter
[in] Search filter. A subdirectory (or sequence of nested subdirectories) relative to the \Files directory, in which files should be searched for, can be specified in the filter.
returned_filename
[out] The returned parameter, where, in case of success, the name of the first found file or subdirectory is placed. Only the file name is returned (including the extension), the directories and subdirectories are not included no matter if they are specified or not in the search filter.
common_flag
[in] Flag determining the location of the file. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder.
Return Value
Returns handle of the object searched, which should be used for further sorting of files and subdirectories by the FileFindNext() function, or INVALID_HANDLE when there is no file and subdirectory corresponding to the filter (in the particular case - when the directory is empty). After searching, the handle must be closed using the FileFindClose() function.
Note
For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.
Example:
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
