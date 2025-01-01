CLHandleType

Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE CLHandleType(

int handle

);

Parameters

handle

[in] A handle to an OpenCL object: a context, a kernel or an OpenCL program.

Return Value

The type of the OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE