CLHandleType 

CLHandleType

Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE  CLHandleType(
   int  handle     // Handle of an OpenCL object
   );

Parameters

handle

[in]  A handle to an OpenCL object: a context, a kernel or an OpenCL program.

Return Value

The type of the OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.

ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE

Identifier

Description

OPENCL_INVALID

Incorrect handle

OPENCL_CONTEXT

A handle of the OpenCL context

OPENCL_PROGRAM

A handle of the OpenCL program

OPENCL_KERNEL

A handle of the OpenCL kernel

OPENCL_BUFFER

A handle of the OpenCL buffer