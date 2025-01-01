MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLHandleType
- CLHandleType
- CLGetInfoInteger
- CLGetInfoString
- CLContextCreate
- CLContextFree
- CLGetDeviceInfo
- CLProgramCreate
- CLProgramFree
- CLKernelCreate
- CLKernelFree
- CLSetKernelArg
- CLSetKernelArgMem
- CLSetKernelArgMemLocal
- CLBufferCreate
- CLBufferFree
- CLBufferWrite
- CLBufferRead
- CLExecute
- CLExecutionStatus
CLHandleType
Returns the type of an OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.
|
ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE CLHandleType(
Parameters
handle
[in] A handle to an OpenCL object: a context, a kernel or an OpenCL program.
Return Value
The type of the OpenCL handle as a value of the ENUM_OPENCL_HANDLE_TYPE enumeration.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
OPENCL_INVALID
|
Incorrect handle
|
OPENCL_CONTEXT
|
A handle of the OpenCL context
|
OPENCL_PROGRAM
|
A handle of the OpenCL program
|
OPENCL_KERNEL
|
A handle of the OpenCL kernel
|
OPENCL_BUFFER
|
A handle of the OpenCL buffer