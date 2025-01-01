HistoryDealGetInteger

Returns the requested property of a deal. The deal property must be of the datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

long HistoryDealGetInteger(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool HistoryDealGetInteger(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id,

long& long_var

);

Parameters

ticket_number

[in] Trade ticket.

property_id

[in] Identifier of the deal property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

long_var

[out] Variable of the long type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the long type.

Note

Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Trade function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

//--- receive the last deal's ticket from week's trading history

ulong last_deal=GetLastDealTicket();

if(HistoryDealSelect(last_deal))

{

//--- time of deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long deal_time_msc=HistoryDealGetInteger(last_deal,DEAL_TIME_MSC);

PrintFormat("Deal #%d DEAL_TIME_MSC=%i64 => %s",

last_deal,deal_time_msc,TimeToString(deal_time_msc/1000));

}

else

PrintFormat("HistoryDealSelect() failed for #%d. Eror code=%d",

last_deal,GetLastError());

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the last deal ticket in history or -1 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ulong GetLastDealTicket()

{

//--- request history for the last 7 days

if(!GetTradeHistory(7))

{

//--- notify on unsuccessful call and return -1

Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect() returned false");

return -1;

}

//---

ulong first_deal,last_deal,deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- work with orders if there are any

if(deals>0)

{

Print("Deals = ",deals);

first_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(0);

PrintFormat("first_deal = %d",first_deal);

if(deals>1)

{

last_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket((int)deals-1);

PrintFormat("last_deal = %d",last_deal);

return last_deal;

}

return first_deal;

}

//--- no deal found, return -1

return -1;

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Requests history for the last days and returns false in case of failure |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTradeHistory(int days)

{

//--- set a week period to request trade history

datetime to=TimeCurrent();

datetime from=to-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

ResetLastError();

//--- make a request and check the result

if(!HistorySelect(from,to))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect=false. Error code=",GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- history received successfully

return true;

}

See also

HistoryDealsTotal(), HistorySelect(), HistoryDealGetTicket(), Deal Properties