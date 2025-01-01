- OrderCalcMargin
HistoryDealGetInteger
Returns the requested property of a deal. The deal property must be of the datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.
1. Immediately returns the property value.
long HistoryDealGetInteger(
2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.
bool HistoryDealGetInteger(
Parameters
ticket_number
[in] Trade ticket.
property_id
[in] Identifier of the deal property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.
long_var
[out] Variable of the long type that accepts the value of the requested property.
Return Value
Value of the long type.
Note
Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
HistoryDealsTotal(), HistorySelect(), HistoryDealGetTicket(), Deal Properties