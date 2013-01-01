FileDelete

Deletes the specified file in a local folder of the client terminal.

bool FileDelete(

const string file_name,

int common_flag=0

);

Parameters

file_name

[in] File name.

common_flag=0

[in] Flag determining the file location. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder.

Return Value

In case of failure the function returns false.

Note

For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.

Deletes the specified file from a local folder of the client terminal (MQL5\Files or MQL5\Tester\Files in case of testing). If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the function removes the file from the shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files.

Example: