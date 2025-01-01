- OrderCalcMargin
- OrderCalcProfit
- OrderCheck
- OrderSend
- OrderSendAsync
- PositionsTotal
- PositionGetSymbol
- PositionSelect
- PositionSelectByTicket
- PositionGetDouble
- PositionGetInteger
- PositionGetString
- PositionGetTicket
- OrdersTotal
- OrderGetTicket
- OrderSelect
- OrderGetDouble
- OrderGetInteger
- OrderGetString
- HistorySelect
- HistorySelectByPosition
- HistoryOrderSelect
- HistoryOrdersTotal
- HistoryOrderGetTicket
- HistoryOrderGetDouble
- HistoryOrderGetInteger
- HistoryOrderGetString
- HistoryDealSelect
- HistoryDealsTotal
- HistoryDealGetTicket
- HistoryDealGetDouble
- HistoryDealGetInteger
- HistoryDealGetString
Returns the requested property of an order. The order property must be of datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.
1. Immediately returns the property value.
long HistoryOrderGetInteger(
2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.
bool HistoryOrderGetInteger(
Parameters
ticket_number
[in] Order ticket.
property_id
[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.
long_var
[out] Variable of the long type that accepts the value of the requested property.
Return Value
Value of the long type.
Note
Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
See also
HistorySelect(), HistoryOrdersTotal(), HistoryOrderSelect(), Order Properties