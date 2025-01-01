HistoryOrderGetInteger

Returns the requested property of an order. The order property must be of datetime, int type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

long HistoryOrderGetInteger(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool HistoryOrderGetInteger(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER property_id,

long& long_var

);

Parameters

ticket_number

[in] Order ticket.

property_id

[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

long_var

[out] Variable of the long type that accepts the value of the requested property.

Return Value

Value of the long type.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Trade function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTrade()

{

//--- receive the last order's ticket from week's trading history

ulong last_order=GetLastOrderTicket();

if(HistoryOrderSelect(last_order))

{

//--- time of placing an order in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long time_setup_msc=HistoryOrderGetInteger(last_order,ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);

PrintFormat("Order #%d ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC=%i64 => %s",

last_order,time_setup_msc,TimeToString(time_setup_msc/1000));

//--- order execution/cancellation time in milliseconds since 01.01.1970

long time_done_msc=HistoryOrderGetInteger(last_order,ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC);

PrintFormat("Order #%d ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC=%i64 => %s",

last_order,time_done_msc,TimeToString(time_done_msc/1000));

}

else // notify on failure

PrintFormat("HistoryOrderSelect() failed for #%d. Eror code=%d",

last_order,GetLastError());



//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the last order ticket in history or -1 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ulong GetLastOrderTicket()

{

//--- request history for the last 7 days

if(!GetTradeHistory(7))

{

//--- notify on unsuccessful call and return -1

Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect() returned false");

return -1;

}

//---

ulong first_order,last_order,orders=HistoryOrdersTotal();

//--- work with orders if there are any

if(orders>0)

{

Print("Orders = ",orders);

first_order=HistoryOrderGetTicket(0);

PrintFormat("first_order = %d",first_order);

if(orders>1)

{

last_order=HistoryOrderGetTicket((int)orders-1);

PrintFormat("last_order = %d",last_order);

return last_order;

}

return first_order;

}

//--- no order found, return -1

return -1;

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Requests history for the last days and returns false in case of failure |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTradeHistory(int days)

{

//--- set a week period to request trade history

datetime to=TimeCurrent();

datetime from=to-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);

ResetLastError();

//--- make a request and check the result

if(!HistorySelect(from,to))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect=false. Error code=",GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- history received successfully

return true;

}

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryOrdersTotal(), HistoryOrderSelect(), Order Properties