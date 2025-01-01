DXBufferSet

Sets a buffer for the current rendering.

bool DXBufferSet(

int context,

int buffer,

uint start=0,

uint count=WHOLE_ARRAY

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

buffer

[in] Handle of the vertex or index buffer created in DXBufferCreate().

start=0

[in] Index of the buffer first element. The data from the beginning of the buffer is used by default.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in] Number of values to be used. The default is all buffer values.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The DXBufferSet() function should be called to set vertex and index buffers for rendering using DXDraw().