Sets a buffer for the current rendering.

bool  DXBufferSet(
   int   context,               // graphic context handle
   int   buffer,                // vertex or index buffer handle
   uint  start=0,               // initial index
   uint  count=WHOLE_ARRAY      // number of elements 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

buffer

[in]  Handle of the vertex or index buffer created in DXBufferCreate().

start=0

[in]  Index of the buffer first element. The data from the beginning of the buffer is used by default.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of values to be used. The default is all buffer values.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

The DXBufferSet() function should be called to set vertex and index buffers for rendering using DXDraw().