- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
Sets a buffer for the current rendering.
bool DXBufferSet(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
buffer
[in] Handle of the vertex or index buffer created in DXBufferCreate().
start=0
[in] Index of the buffer first element. The data from the beginning of the buffer is used by default.
count=WHOLE_ARRAY
[in] Number of values to be used. The default is all buffer values.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
The DXBufferSet() function should be called to set vertex and index buffers for rendering using DXDraw().