MqlBookInfo

It provides information about the market depth data.

struct MqlBookInfo

{

ENUM_BOOK_TYPE type; // Order type from ENUM_BOOK_TYPE enumeration

double price; // Price

long volume; // Volume

double volume_real; // Volume with greater accuracy

};

Note

The MqlBookInfo structure is predefined, thus it doesn't require any declaration and description. To use the structure, just declare a variable of this type.

The DOM is available only for some symbols.

Example:

MqlBookInfo priceArray[];

bool getBook=MarketBookGet(NULL,priceArray);

if(getBook)

{

int size=ArraySize(priceArray);

Print("MarketBookInfo about ",Symbol());

}

else

{

Print("Failed to receive DOM for the symbol ",Symbol());

}

See also

