#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Numeration

#property indicator_label1 "Numeration"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 CLR_NONE

//--- indicator buffers

double NumerationBuffer[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,NumerationBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- set indexing for the buffer like in timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(NumerationBuffer,true);

//--- set accuracy of showing in DataWindow

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);

//--- how the name of the indicator array is displayed in DataWindow

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bar #");

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- we'll store the time of the current zero bar opening

static datetime currentBarTimeOpen=0;

//--- revert access to array time[] - do it like in timeseries

ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);

//--- If time of zero bar differs from the stored one

if(currentBarTimeOpen!=time[0])

{

//--- enumerate all bars from the current to the chart depth

for(int i=rates_total-1;i>=0;i--) NumerationBuffer[i]=i;

currentBarTimeOpen=time[0];

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}