- ArrayBsearch
- ArrayCopy
- ArrayCompare
- ArrayFree
- ArrayGetAsSeries
- ArrayInitialize
- ArrayFill
- ArrayIsDynamic
- ArrayIsSeries
- ArrayMaximum
- ArrayMinimum
- ArrayPrint
- ArrayRange
- ArrayResize
- ArrayInsert
- ArrayRemove
- ArrayReverse
- ArraySetAsSeries
- ArraySize
- ArraySort
- ArraySwap
- ArrayToFP16
- ArrayToFP8
- ArrayFromFP16
- ArrayFromFP8
ArraySetAsSeries
The function sets the AS_SERIES flag to a selected object of a dynamic array, and elements will be indexed like in timeseries.
|
bool ArraySetAsSeries(
Parameters
array[]
[in][out] Numeric array to set.
flag
[in] Array indexing direction.
Return Value
The function returns true on success, otherwise - false.
Note
The AS_SERIES flag can't be set for multi-dimensional arrays or static arrays (arrays, whose size in square brackets is preset already on the compilation stage). Indexing in timeseries differs from a common array in that the elements of timeseries are indexed from the end towards the beginning (from the newest to oldest data).
Example: Indicator that shows bar number
|
#property indicator_chart_window
See also