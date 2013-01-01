|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // currency pair
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // time frame
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date
//--- parameters for writing data to the file
input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing candlestick data |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
{
double open; // open price
double close; // close price
double high; // high price
double low; // low price
datetime date; // date
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
int size;
datetime time_buff[];
double open_buff[];
double close_buff[];
double high_buff[];
double low_buff[];
candlesticks cand_buff[];
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- receive the time of the arrival of the bars from the range
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive high prices of the bars from the range
if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive low prices of the bars from the range
if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive open prices of the bars from the range
if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive close prices of the bars from the range
if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- define dimension of the arrays
size=ArraySize(time_buff);
//--- save all data in the structure array
ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];
cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];
}
//--- open the file for writing the structure array to the file (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
//--- prepare the counter of the number of bytes
uint counter=0;
//--- write array values in the loop
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);
PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);
PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");
//--- close the file
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}