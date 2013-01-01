FileWriteStruct

The function writes into a bin-file contents of a structure passed as a parameter, starting from the current position of the file pointer.

uint FileWriteStruct(

int file_handle,

const void& struct_object,

int size=-1

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

struct_object

[in] Reference to the object of this structure. The structure should not contain strings, dynamic arrays or virtual functions.

size=-1

[in] Number of bytes that you want to record. If size is not specified or the specified number of bytes is greater than the size of the structure, the entire structure is written.

Return Value

If successful the function returns the number of bytes written. The file pointer is shifted by the same number of bytes.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWiteStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- parameters for receiving data from the terminal

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // currency pair

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // time frame

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // data copying start date

//--- parameters for writing data to the file

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Structure for storing candlestick data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // open price

double close; // close price

double high; // high price

double low; // low price

datetime date; // date

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

int size;

datetime time_buff[];

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

candlesticks cand_buff[];

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- receive the time of the arrival of the bars from the range

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive high prices of the bars from the range

if(CopyHigh(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,high_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of high prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive low prices of the bars from the range

if(CopyLow(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,low_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of low prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive open prices of the bars from the range

if(CopyOpen(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,open_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of open prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- receive close prices of the bars from the range

if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- define dimension of the arrays

size=ArraySize(time_buff);

//--- save all data in the structure array

ArrayResize(cand_buff,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

cand_buff[i].open=open_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].close=close_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].high=high_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].low=low_buff[i];

cand_buff[i].date=time_buff[i];

}



//--- open the file for writing the structure array to the file (if the file is absent, it will be created automatically)

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- prepare the counter of the number of bytes

uint counter=0;

//--- write array values in the loop

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

counter+=FileWriteStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[i]);

PrintFormat("%d bytes of information is written to %s file",InpFileName,counter);

PrintFormat("Total number of bytes: %d * %d * %d = %d, %s",size,5,8,size*5*8,size*5*8==counter ? "Correct" : "Error");

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

See also

Structures and classes