#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- open the market depth for SYMBOL_NAME symbol

if(!MarketBookAdd(SYMBOL_NAME))

{

PrintFormat("MarketBookAdd(%s) failed. Error ", SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- send the message about successfully opening the market depth to the journal

PrintFormat("The MarketBook for the '%s' symbol was successfully opened and a subscription to change it was received", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- wait 2 seconds

Sleep(2000);



//--- upon completion, unsubscribe from the open market depth

//--- send the message about successfully unsubscribing from the market depth or about the error to the journal

ResetLastError();

if(MarketBookRelease(SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("MarketBook for the '%s' symbol was successfully closed", SYMBOL_NAME);

else

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred when closing MarketBook using the '%s' symbol", GetLastError(), SYMBOL_NAME);



/*

result:

The MarketBook for the 'GBPUSD' symbol was successfully opened and a subscription to change it was received

MarketBook for the 'GBPUSD' symbol was successfully closed

*/

}