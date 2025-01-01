- SymbolsTotal
Provides closing of Depth of Market for a selected symbol, and cancels the subscription for receiving notifications of the DOM changes.
bool MarketBookRelease(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol name.
Return Value
The true value if closed successfully, otherwise false.
Note
Normally, this function must be called from the OnDeinit() function, if the corresponding MarketBookAdd() function has been called in the OnInit() function. Or it must be called from the class destructor, if the corresponding MarketBookAdd() function has been called from the class constructor.
Example:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSD"
