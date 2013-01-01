DocumentationSections
FileReadNumber

The function reads from the CSV file a string from the current position till a separator (or till the end of a text string) and converts the read string to a value of double type.

double  FileReadNumber(
   int  file_handle    // File handle
   );

Parameters

file_handle

[in]  File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

Return Value

The value of double type.

Example (the file obtained during the execution of an example for FileWriteString function is used here)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadNumber.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrRedclrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- parameters for data reading
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv";   // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// directory name
//--- indicator buffers
double   open_buff[];
double   high_buff[];
double   low_buff[];
double   close_buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//--- overbought variables
int      ovb_ind=0;
int      ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- oversold variables
int      ovs_ind=0;
int      ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- variables of array sizes by default
   int ovb_def_size=100;
   int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- allocate memory for arrays
   ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
   ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- open the file
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      double value;
      //--- read data from file
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- read the first value in the string
         value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
         //--- read to different arrays according to the function result
         if(value>=70)
            ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
         else
            ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
        }
      //--- close the file
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- binding the arrays
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- set the indicator values that will not be visible on the chart
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Read the file's string data                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
  {
   bool flag=false;
//--- read till the end of the string or of the file is reached
   while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
     {
      //--- shift the carriage after reading the number
      if(flag)
         FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- store the current date
      arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
      size++;
      //--- increase the array size if necessary
      if(size==def_size)
        {
         def_size+=100;
         ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
        }
      //--- slip past the first iteration
      flag=true;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 0 by default
      open_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      color_buff[i]=0;
      //--- check if any date is still present
      if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
         for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
           {
            //--- if the dates coincide, the bar is in the overbought area
            if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 0 - red color
               color_buff[i]=0;
               //--- increase the counter
               ovb_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
      //--- check if any data still exists
      if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
         for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
           {
            //--- if the dates coincide, the bar is in the oversold area
            if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 1 - blue color
               color_buff[i]=1;
               //--- increase the counter
               ovs_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent event handler                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam
                  )
  {
//--- change the indicator width according to the scale
   if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
   else
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
  }

See also

