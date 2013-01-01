//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadNumber.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- parameters for data reading

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//--- indicator buffers

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- overbought variables

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- oversold variables

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- variables of array sizes by default

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- allocate memory for arrays

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- read data from file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- read the first value in the string

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- read to different arrays according to the function result

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- binding the arrays

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- set the indicator values that will not be visible on the chart

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read the file's string data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- read till the end of the string or of the file is reached

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- shift the carriage after reading the number

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- store the current date

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- increase the array size if necessary

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- slip past the first iteration

flag=true;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- the loop for the bars that have not been handled yet

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 by default

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- check if any date is still present

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- if the dates coincide, the bar is in the overbought area

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - red color

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- increase the counter

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- check if any data still exists

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- if the dates coincide, the bar is in the oversold area

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - blue color

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- increase the counter

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent event handler |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

)

{

//--- change the indicator width according to the scale

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}