- GetLastError
- IsStopped
- UninitializeReason
- TerminalInfoInteger
- TerminalInfoDouble
- TerminalInfoString
- MQLInfoInteger
- MQLInfoString
- Symbol
- Period
- Digits
- Point
IsStopped
Checks the forced shutdown of an mql5 program.
bool IsStopped();
Return Value
Returns true, if the _StopFlag system variable contains a value other than 0. A nonzero value is written into _StopFlag, if a mql5 program has been commanded to complete its operation. In this case, you must immediately terminate the program, otherwise the program will be completed forcibly from the outside after 3 seconds.
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+