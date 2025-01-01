IsStopped

Checks the forced shutdown of an mql5 program.

bool IsStopped();

Return Value

Returns true, if the _StopFlag system variable contains a value other than 0. A nonzero value is written into _StopFlag, if a mql5 program has been commanded to complete its operation. In this case, you must immediately terminate the program, otherwise the program will be completed forcibly from the outside after 3 seconds.

Example: