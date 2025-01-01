- SymbolsTotal
- SymbolExist
- SymbolName
- SymbolSelect
- SymbolIsSynchronized
- SymbolInfoDouble
- SymbolInfoInteger
- SymbolInfoString
- SymbolInfoMarginRate
- SymbolInfoTick
- SymbolInfoSessionQuote
- SymbolInfoSessionTrade
- MarketBookAdd
- MarketBookRelease
- MarketBookGet
SymbolInfoTick
The function returns current prices of a specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type.
bool SymbolInfoTick(
Parameters
symbol
[in] Symbol name.
tick
[out] Link to the structure of the MqlTick type, to which the current prices and time of the last price update will be placed.
Return Value
The function returns true if successful, otherwise returns false.
Example:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"