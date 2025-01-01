SymbolInfoTick

The function returns current prices of a specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type.

bool SymbolInfoTick(

string symbol,

MqlTick& tick

);

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol name.

tick

[out] Link to the structure of the MqlTick type, to which the current prices and time of the last price update will be placed.

Return Value

The function returns true if successful, otherwise returns false.

Example: