The function returns current prices of a specified symbol in a variable of the MqlTick type.

bool  SymbolInfoTick(
   string    symbol,     // symbol name
   MqlTick&  tick        // reference to a structure
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol name.

tick

[out]  Link to the structure of the MqlTick type, to which the current prices and time of the last price update will be placed.

Return Value

The function returns true if successful, otherwise returns false.

Example:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- declare an array with the MqlTick structure type of dimension 1
   MqlTick tick[1]={};
   
//--- get the latest prices for the SYMBOL_NAME symbol into the MqlTick structure
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(SYMBOL_NAMEtick[0]))
     {
      Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- send the obtained data to the journal
   PrintFormat("Latest price data for the '%s' symbol:"SYMBOL_NAME);
   ArrayPrint(tick);
   /*
   result:
   Latest price data for the 'EURUSDsymbol:
                    [time]   [bid]   [ask] [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
   [02024.05.17 23:58:54 1.08685 1.08695 0.0000        0 1715990334319       6       0.00000
   */
  }