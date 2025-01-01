CryptEncode

Transforms the data from array with the specified method.

int CryptEncode(

ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD method,

const uchar& data[],

const uchar& key[],

uchar& result[]

);

Parameters

method

[in] Data transformation method. Can be one of the values of ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD enumeration.

data[]

[in] Source array.

key[]

[in] Key array.

result[]

[out] Destination array.

Return Value

Amount of bytes in the destination array or 0 in case of error. To obtain information about the error call the GetLastError() function.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ArrayToHex |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string ArrayToHex(uchar &arr[],int count=-1)

{

string res="";

//--- check

if(count<0 || count>ArraySize(arr))

count=ArraySize(arr);

//--- transform to HEX string

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

res+=StringFormat("%.2X",arr[i]);

//---

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string text="The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog";

string keystr="ABCDEFG";

uchar src[],dst[],key[];

//--- prepare key

StringToCharArray(keystr,key);

//--- copy text to source array src[]

StringToCharArray(text,src);

//--- print initial data

PrintFormat("Initial data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

//--- encrypt src[] with DES 56-bit key in key[]

int res=CryptEncode(CRYPT_DES,src,key,dst);

//--- check error

if(res>0)

{

//--- print encrypted data

PrintFormat("Encoded data: size=%d %s",res,ArrayToHex(dst));

//--- decode dst[] to src[]

res=CryptDecode(CRYPT_DES,dst,key,src);

//--- check error

if(res>0)

{

//--- print decoded data

PrintFormat("Decoded data: size=%d, string='%s'",ArraySize(src),CharArrayToString(src));

}

else

Print("Error in CryptDecode. Error code=",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Error in CryptEncode. Error code=",GetLastError());

}

See also

Array Functions, CryptDecode()