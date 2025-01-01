- Alert
CryptEncode
Transforms the data from array with the specified method.
|
int CryptEncode(
Parameters
method
[in] Data transformation method. Can be one of the values of ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD enumeration.
data[]
[in] Source array.
key[]
[in] Key array.
result[]
[out] Destination array.
Return Value
Amount of bytes in the destination array or 0 in case of error. To obtain information about the error call the GetLastError() function.
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
