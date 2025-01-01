- Alert
GetTickCount
The GetTickCount() function returns the number of milliseconds that elapsed since the system start.
uint GetTickCount();
Return Value
Value of uint type.
Note
Counter is limited by the restrictions of the system timer. Time is stored as an unsigned integer, so it's overfilled every 49.7 days if a computer works uninterruptedly.
Example:
#define MAX_SIZE 40
See also
Date and Time, EventSetMillisecondTimer, GetTickCount64, GetMicrosecondCount