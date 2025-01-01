#define MAX_SIZE 40

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script for measuring computation time of 40 Fibonacci numbers |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Remember the initial value

uint start=GetTickCount();

//--- A variable for getting the next number in the Fibonacci series

long fib=0;

//--- In loop calculate the specified amount of numbers from Fibonacci series

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) fib=TestFibo(i);

//--- Get the spent time in milliseconds

uint time=GetTickCount()-start;

//--- Output a message to the Experts journal

PrintFormat("Calculating %d first Fibonacci numbers took %d ms",MAX_SIZE,time);

//--- Script completed

return;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Function for getting Fibonacci number by its serial number |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- The first member of the Fibonacci series

if(n<2) return(1);

//--- All other members are calculated by the following formula

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}