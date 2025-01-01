- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileFlush
Writes to a disk all data remaining in the input/output file buffer.
|
void FileFlush(
Parameters
file_handle
[in] File descriptor returned by FileOpen().
Return Value
No value returned.
Note
When writing to a file, the data may be actually found there only after some time. To save the data in the file instantly, use FileFlush() function. If the function is not used, part of the data that has not been stored in the disk yet, will be forcibly written there only when the file is closed using FileClose() function.
The function should be used when written data is of a certain value. It should be kept in mind that frequent function call may affect the program operation speed.
Function FileFlush () must be called between the operations of reading from a file and writing to it.
Example:
|
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
See also