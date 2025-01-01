//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the ID of the very first chart opened in the client terminal

long chart_id= ChartFirst();



//--- additionally get the chart symbol and period using the obtained ID

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = ChartPeriod(chart_id);



//--- display the description of the client terminal first chart in the journal

PrintFormat("ID of the first chart of the client terminal: %I64d, chart symbol: %s, chart period: %s", chart_id, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7));

/*

result:

ID of the first chart of the client terminal: 133246248352168440, chart symbol: EURUSD, chart period: M1

*/

}