ArrayBsearch

Searches for a specified value in a multidimensional numeric array sorted ascending. Search is performed through the elements of the first dimension.

For searching in an array of double type

int ArrayBsearch(

const double& array[],

double value

);

For searching in an array of float type

int ArrayBsearch(

const float& array[],

float value

);

For searching in an array of long type

int ArrayBsearch(

const long& array[],

long value

);

For searching in an array of int type

int ArrayBsearch(

const int& array[],

int value

);

For searching in an array of short type

int ArrayBsearch(

const short& array[],

short value

);

For searching in an array of char type

int ArrayBsearch(

const char& array[],

char value

);

Parameters

array[]

[in] Numeric array for search.

value

[in] Value for search.

Return Value

The function returns index of a found element. If the wanted value isn't found, the function returns the index of an element nearest in value.

Note

Binary search processes only sorted arrays. To sort numeric arrays use the ArraySort() function.

Example: