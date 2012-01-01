DocumentationSections
Searches for a specified value in a multidimensional numeric array sorted ascending. Search is performed through the elements of the first dimension.

For searching in an array of double type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const double&    array[],   // array for search
   double           value      // what is searched for
   );

For searching in an array of float type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const float&    array[],   // array for search
   float           value      // what is searched for
   );

For searching in an array of long type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const long&    array[],   // array for search
   long           value      // what is searched for
   );

For searching in an array of int type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const int&    array[],   // array for search
   int           value      // what is searched for
   );

For searching in an array of short type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const short&    array[],   // array for search
   short           value      // what is searched for
   );

For searching in an array of char type

int  ArrayBsearch(
   const char&    array[],   // array for search
   char           value      // what is searched for
   );

Parameters

array[]

[in]  Numeric array for search.

value

[in]  Value for search.

Return Value

The function returns index of a found element. If the wanted value isn't found, the function returns the index of an element nearest in value.

Note

Binary search processes only sorted arrays. To sort numeric arrays use the ArraySort() function.

Example:

#property description "Script based on RSI indicator data displays"
#property description "how often the market was in"
#property description "overbought and oversold areas in the specified time interval."
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input int                InpMAPeriod=14;                    // Moving average period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;       // Price type
input double             InpOversoldValue=30.0;             // Oversold level
input double             InpOverboughtValue=70.0;           // Overbought level
input datetime           InpDateStart=D'2012.01.01 00:00';  // Analysis start date
input datetime           InpDateFinish=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // Analysis finish date
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   double rsi_buff[]; // array of the indicator values
   int    size=0;     // array size
//--- receive RSI indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   int rsi_handle=iRSI(Symbol(),Period(),InpMAPeriod,InpAppliedPrice);
   if(rsi_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- failed to receive the indicator handle
      PrintFormat("Indicator handle receiving error. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- being in the loop, until the indicator calculates all its values
   while(BarsCalculated(rsi_handle)==-1)
     {
      //--- exit if the indicator has forcedly completed the script's operation
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- a pause to allow the indicator to calculate all its values
      Sleep(10);
     }
//--- copy the indicator values for a certain period of time
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(rsi_handle,0,InpDateStart,InpDateFinish,rsi_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- receive the array size
   size=ArraySize(rsi_buff);
//--- sort out the array
   ArraySort(rsi_buff);
//--- find out the time (in percentage terms) the market was in the oversold area
   double ovs=(double)ArrayBsearch(rsi_buff,InpOversoldValue)*100/(double)size;
//--- find out the time (in percentage terms) the market was in the overbought area
   double ovb=(double)(size-ArrayBsearch(rsi_buff,InpOverboughtValue))*100/(double)size;
//--- form the strings for displaying the data
   string str="From "+TimeToString(InpDateStart,TIME_DATE)+" to "
              +TimeToString(InpDateFinish,TIME_DATE)+" the market was:";
   string str_ovb="in overbought area "+DoubleToString(ovb,2)+"% of time";
   string str_ovs="in oversold area "+DoubleToString(ovs,2)+"% of time";
//--- display the data on the chart
   CreateLabel("top",5,60,str,clrDodgerBlue);
   CreateLabel("overbought",5,35,str_ovb,clrDodgerBlue);
   CreateLabel("oversold",5,10,str_ovs,clrDodgerBlue);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw(0);
//--- pause
   Sleep(10000);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display comment in the bottom left corner of the chart           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateLabel(const string name,const int x,const int y,
                 const string str,const color clr)
  {
//--- create the label
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
//--- bind the label to the bottom left corner
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER);
//--- change position of the anchor point
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER);
//--- distance from the anchor point in X-direction
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
//--- distance from the anchor point in Y-direction
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- label text
   ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,str);
//--- text color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- text size
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);
  }