|
#property description "Script based on RSI indicator data displays"
#property description "how often the market was in"
#property description "overbought and oversold areas in the specified time interval."
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input int InpMAPeriod=14; // Moving average period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price type
input double InpOversoldValue=30.0; // Oversold level
input double InpOverboughtValue=70.0; // Overbought level
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2012.01.01 00:00'; // Analysis start date
input datetime InpDateFinish=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // Analysis finish date
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
double rsi_buff[]; // array of the indicator values
int size=0; // array size
//--- receive RSI indicator handle
ResetLastError();
int rsi_handle=iRSI(Symbol(),Period(),InpMAPeriod,InpAppliedPrice);
if(rsi_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- failed to receive the indicator handle
PrintFormat("Indicator handle receiving error. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- being in the loop, until the indicator calculates all its values
while(BarsCalculated(rsi_handle)==-1)
{
//--- exit if the indicator has forcedly completed the script's operation
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- a pause to allow the indicator to calculate all its values
Sleep(10);
}
//--- copy the indicator values for a certain period of time
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(rsi_handle,0,InpDateStart,InpDateFinish,rsi_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy the indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- receive the array size
size=ArraySize(rsi_buff);
//--- sort out the array
ArraySort(rsi_buff);
//--- find out the time (in percentage terms) the market was in the oversold area
double ovs=(double)ArrayBsearch(rsi_buff,InpOversoldValue)*100/(double)size;
//--- find out the time (in percentage terms) the market was in the overbought area
double ovb=(double)(size-ArrayBsearch(rsi_buff,InpOverboughtValue))*100/(double)size;
//--- form the strings for displaying the data
string str="From "+TimeToString(InpDateStart,TIME_DATE)+" to "
+TimeToString(InpDateFinish,TIME_DATE)+" the market was:";
string str_ovb="in overbought area "+DoubleToString(ovb,2)+"% of time";
string str_ovs="in oversold area "+DoubleToString(ovs,2)+"% of time";
//--- display the data on the chart
CreateLabel("top",5,60,str,clrDodgerBlue);
CreateLabel("overbought",5,35,str_ovb,clrDodgerBlue);
CreateLabel("oversold",5,10,str_ovs,clrDodgerBlue);
//--- redraw the chart
ChartRedraw(0);
//--- pause
Sleep(10000);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display comment in the bottom left corner of the chart |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateLabel(const string name,const int x,const int y,
const string str,const color clr)
{
//--- create the label
ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
//--- bind the label to the bottom left corner
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER);
//--- change position of the anchor point
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER);
//--- distance from the anchor point in X-direction
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
//--- distance from the anchor point in Y-direction
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- label text
ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,str);
//--- text color
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- text size
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);
}