ChartWindowOnDropped

Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to. 0 means the main chart window.

int ChartWindowOnDropped();

Return Value

Value of int type.

Example:

int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();

int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

Print("Script is running on the window #"+myWindow+

". Total windows on the chart "+ChartSymbol()+":",windowsTotal);

See also

ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped, ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped