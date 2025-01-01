MQL5 ReferenceChart OperationsChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartWindowOnDropped
Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to. 0 means the main chart window.
int ChartWindowOnDropped();
Return Value
Value of int type.
Example:
int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
See also
ChartPriceOnDropped, ChartTimeOnDropped, ChartXOnDropped, ChartYOnDropped