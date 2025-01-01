DocumentationSections
ChartWindowOnDropped

Returns the number (index) of the chart subwindow the Expert Advisor or script has been dropped to. 0 means the main chart window.

int  ChartWindowOnDropped();

Return Value

Value of int type.

Example:

   int myWindow=ChartWindowOnDropped();
   int windowsTotal=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
   Print("Script is running on the window #"+myWindow+
         ". Total windows on the chart "+ChartSymbol()+":",windowsTotal);

