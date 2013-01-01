DocumentationSections
FileTell

The file returns the current position of the file pointer of an open file.

ulong  FileTell(
   int  file_handle    // File handle
   );

Parameters

file_handle

[in]  File descriptor returned by FileOpen().

Return Value

Current position of the file descriptor in bytes from the beginning of the file.

Note

To obtain information about the error call GetLastError().

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                Demo_FileTell.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input string InpFileName="file.txt";    // file name
input string InpDirectoryName="Data";   // directory name
input int    InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI// ANSI=32 or UNICODE=64
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- specify the value of the variable for generating random numbers
   _RandomSeed=GetTickCount();
//--- variables for positions of the strings' start points
   ulong pos[];
   int   size;
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- open the file
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
      //--- receive start position for each string in the file
      GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);
      //--- define the number of strings in the file
      size=ArraySize(pos);
      if(!size)
        {
         //--- stop if the file does not have strings
         PrintFormat("%s file is empty!",InpFileName);
         FileClose(file_handle);
         return;
        }
      //--- make a random selection of a string number
      int ind=MathRand()%size;
      //--- shift position to the starting point of the string
      FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET);
      //--- read and print the string with ind number
      PrintFormat("String text with %d number: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));
      //--- close the file
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("%s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The function defines starting points for each of the strings in the file and  |
//| places them in arr array                                                      |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])
  {
//--- default array size
   int def_size=127;
//--- allocate memory for the array
   ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
//--- string counter
   int i=0;
//--- if this is not the file's end, then there is at least one string
   if(!FileIsEnding(handle))
     {
      arr[i]=FileTell(handle);
      i++;
     }
   else
      return// the file is empty, exit
//--- define the shift in bytes depending on encoding
   int shift;
   if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))
      shift=1;
   else
      shift=2;
//--- go through the strings in the loop
   while(1)
     {
      //--- read the string
      FileReadString(handle);
      //--- check for the file end
      if(!FileIsEnding(handle))
        {
         //--- store the next string's position
         arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;
         i++;
         //--- increase the size of the array if it is overflown
         if(i==def_size)
           {
            def_size+=def_size+1;
            ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
           }
        }
      else
         break// end of the file, exit
     }
//--- define the actual size of the array
   ArrayResize(arr,i);
  }