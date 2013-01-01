//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileTell.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- display the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- input parameters

input string InpFileName="file.txt"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

input int InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI; // ANSI=32 or UNICODE=64

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- specify the value of the variable for generating random numbers

_RandomSeed=GetTickCount();

//--- variables for positions of the strings' start points

ulong pos[];

int size;

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- open the file

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

//--- receive start position for each string in the file

GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);

//--- define the number of strings in the file

size=ArraySize(pos);

if(!size)

{

//--- stop if the file does not have strings

PrintFormat("%s file is empty!",InpFileName);

FileClose(file_handle);

return;

}

//--- make a random selection of a string number

int ind=MathRand()%size;

//--- shift position to the starting point of the string

FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET);

//--- read and print the string with ind number

PrintFormat("String text with %d number: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("%s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| The function defines starting points for each of the strings in the file and |

//| places them in arr array |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])

{

//--- default array size

int def_size=127;

//--- allocate memory for the array

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

//--- string counter

int i=0;

//--- if this is not the file's end, then there is at least one string

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

arr[i]=FileTell(handle);

i++;

}

else

return; // the file is empty, exit

//--- define the shift in bytes depending on encoding

int shift;

if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))

shift=1;

else

shift=2;

//--- go through the strings in the loop

while(1)

{

//--- read the string

FileReadString(handle);

//--- check for the file end

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

//--- store the next string's position

arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;

i++;

//--- increase the size of the array if it is overflown

if(i==def_size)

{

def_size+=def_size+1;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

}

else

break; // end of the file, exit

}

//--- define the actual size of the array

ArrayResize(arr,i);

}