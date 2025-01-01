DocumentationSections
AccountInfoInteger

Returns the value of the appropriate account property.

long  AccountInfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  property_id      // Identifier of the property
   );

Parameters

property_id

[in]  Property identifier. The value can be one of the values of ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER.

Return Value

Value of long type.

Note

The property must be of bool, int or long type.

Example:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- Show all the information available from the function AccountInfoInteger()
   printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE =  %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
   bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
   bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
 
//--- Inform about the possibility to perform a trade operation
   if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
      Print("Trade for this account is permitted");
   else
      Print("Trade for this account is prohibited!");
 
//--- Find out if it is possible to trade on this account by Expert Advisors
   if(EATradeAllowed)
      Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is permitted for this account");
   else
      Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is prohibited for this account!");
 
//--- Find out the account type
   switch(tradeMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
         Print("This is a demo account");
         break;
      case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
         Print("This is a competition account");
         break;
      default:Print("This is a real account!");
     }
 
//--- Find out the StopOut level setting mode
   switch(stopOutMode)
     {
      case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
         Print("The StopOut level is specified percentage");
         break;
      default:Print("The StopOut level is specified in monetary terms");
     }
  }

