//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FolderClean.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- Description

#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."

#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."

#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."



//--- Show the dialog of input parameters when starting the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- Input parameters

input string foldername="demo_folder"; // Create a folder in MQL5/Files/

input int files=5; // The number of files to create and delete

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string name="testfile";

//--- First open or create files in the terminal data folder

for(int N=0;N<files;N++)

{

//--- The name of the file in the form of 'demo_folder\testfileN.txt'

string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);

//--- Open a file with the flag for writing, in this case the 'demo_folder' will be created automatically

int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);

//--- Find out if the FileOpen() function was successful

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());

ResetLastError();

}

else

{

PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);

//--- The opened file is not needed any more, so close it

FileClose(handle);

}

}



//--- Check the number of files in the folder

int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);

PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);



//--- Show a dialog to ask the user

int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),

"Deleting files from the folder",

MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); // Two buttons - "Yes" and "No"

ResetLastError();



//--- Run an action depending on the selected variant

if(choice==IDYES)

{

//--- Start to delete files

PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);

if(FolderClean(foldername,0))

PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",

foldername,

FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));

else

PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Returns the number of files in the specified folder |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)

{

int count=0;

long handle;

string filename;

//---

handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);

//--- If at least one file found, search for more files

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- Show the name of the file

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

//--- Increase the counter of found files/folders

count++;

//--- Start search in all files/folders

while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))

{

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

count++;

}

//--- Do not forget to close the search handle upon completion

FileFindClose(handle);

}

else // Failed to get the handle

{

PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);

}

//--- Return the result

return count;

}