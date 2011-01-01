|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FolderClean.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- Description
#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."
#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."
#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."
//--- Show the dialog of input parameters when starting the script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- Input parameters
input string foldername="demo_folder"; // Create a folder in MQL5/Files/
input int files=5; // The number of files to create and delete
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
string name="testfile";
//--- First open or create files in the terminal data folder
for(int N=0;N<files;N++)
{
//--- The name of the file in the form of 'demo_folder\testfileN.txt'
string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);
//--- Open a file with the flag for writing, in this case the 'demo_folder' will be created automatically
int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);
//--- Find out if the FileOpen() function was successful
if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());
ResetLastError();
}
else
{
PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);
//--- The opened file is not needed any more, so close it
FileClose(handle);
}
}
//--- Check the number of files in the folder
int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);
PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);
//--- Show a dialog to ask the user
int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),
"Deleting files from the folder",
MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); // Two buttons - "Yes" and "No"
ResetLastError();
//--- Run an action depending on the selected variant
if(choice==IDYES)
{
//--- Start to delete files
PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);
if(FolderClean(foldername,0))
PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",
foldername,
FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));
else
PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());
}
else
PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the number of files in the specified folder |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)
{
int count=0;
long handle;
string filename;
//---
handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);
//--- If at least one file found, search for more files
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- Show the name of the file
PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
//--- Increase the counter of found files/folders
count++;
//--- Start search in all files/folders
while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))
{
PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
count++;
}
//--- Do not forget to close the search handle upon completion
FileFindClose(handle);
}
else // Failed to get the handle
{
PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);
}
//--- Return the result
return count;
}