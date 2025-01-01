- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathRand
Returns a pseudorandom integer within the range of 0 to 32767.
|
int MathRand();
Return Value
Integer value within the range of 0 to 32767.
Note
Before the first call of the function, it's necessary to call MathSrand to set the generator of pseudorandom numbers to the initial state.
Note
Instead of MathRand() you can use rand().
Example:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+