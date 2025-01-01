MathRand

Returns a pseudorandom integer within the range of 0 to 32767.

int MathRand();

Return Value

Integer value within the range of 0 to 32767.

Note

Before the first call of the function, it's necessary to call MathSrand to set the generator of pseudorandom numbers to the initial state.

Instead of MathRand() you can use rand().

Example: