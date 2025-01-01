DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceMath FunctionsMathRand 

MathRand

Returns a pseudorandom integer within the range of 0 to 32767.

int  MathRand();

Return Value

Integer value within the range of 0 to 32767.

Note

Before the first call of the function, it's necessary to call MathSrand to set the generator of pseudorandom numbers to the initial state.

Note

Instead of MathRand() you can use rand().

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- set a new initial state to generate a series of pseudo-random integers at each launch
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//--- in a loop, display 10 generated pseudo-random integers in the journal
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      int rand_value=MathRand();
      PrintFormat("Pseudorandom integer №%d: %u",i+1,rand_value);
     }
  }