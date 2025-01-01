OrdersTotal

Returns the number of current orders.

int OrdersTotal();

Return Value

Value of the int type.

Note

Do not confuse current pending orders with positions, which are also displayed on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" of the client terminal. An order is a request to conduct a transaction, while a position is a result of one or more deals.

For the "netting" interpretation of positions (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING and ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE), only one position can exist for a symbol at any moment of time. This position is a result of one or more deals. Do not confuse positions with valid pending orders, which are also displayed on the Trading tab of the Toolbox window.

If individual positions are allowed (ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING), multiple positions can be open for one symbol.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get and print in the journal the number of active pending orders on the account

int total=OrdersTotal();

Print("Number of active pending orders on the account: ", total);

/*

result:

Number of active pending orders on the account: 2

*/

}

See also

OrderSelect(), OrderGetTicket(), Order Properties