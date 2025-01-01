MQL5 ReferenceWorking with OpenCLCLContextFree
CLContextFree
Removes an OpenCL context.
void CLContextFree(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle of the OpenCL context.
Return Value
None. In the case of an internal error the value of _LastError changes. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.