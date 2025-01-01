DocumentationSections
MQL5 Reference Working with OpenCL CLContextFree 

CLContextFree

Removes an OpenCL context.

void  CLContextFree(
   int  context     // Handle to an OpenCL context
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle of the OpenCL context.

Return Value

None. In the case of an internal error the value of _LastError changes. For information about the error, use the GetLastError() function.