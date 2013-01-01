FileReadStruct

The function reads contents into a structure passed as a parameter from a binary-file, starting with the current position of the file pointer.

uint FileReadStruct(

int file_handle,

const void& struct_object,

int size=-1

);

Parameters

file_handle

[in] File descriptor of an open bin-file.

struct_object

[out] The object of this structure. The structure should not contain strings, dynamic arrays or virtual functions.

size=-1

[in] Number of bytes that should be read. If size is not specified or the indicated value is greater than the size of the structure, the exact size of the specified structure is used.

Return Value

If successful the function returns the number of bytes read. File pointer is moved by the same number of bytes.

Example (the file obtained after using the example for FileWriteStruct function is used here)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- parameters for receiving data

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // file name

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // directory name

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Structure for storing candlestick data |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // open price

double close; // close price

double high; // high price

double low; // low price

datetime date; // date

};

//--- indicator buffers

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

//--- global variables

candlesticks cand_buff[];

int size=0;

int ind=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int default_size=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

//--- open the file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- read data from the file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- write data to the array

FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);

size++;

//--- check if the array is overflown

if(size==default_size)

{

//--- increase the array size

default_size+=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

}

}

//--- close the file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- empty value

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- the loop for the candlesticks that have not been handled yet

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 by default

open_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

//--- check if any data is still present

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- if dates coincide, the value from the file is used

if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)

{

open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;

close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;

high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;

low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;

//--- increase the counter

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

See also

Structures and classes, FileWriteStruct