CalendarEventByCountry
Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by a specified country code.
int CalendarEventByCountry(
Parameters
country_code
[in] Country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
events[]
[out] MqlCalendarEvent type array for receiving descriptions of all events for a specified country.
Return Value
Number of received descriptions. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:
- 4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),
- 4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),
- 5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),
- errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()
Example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
