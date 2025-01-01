CalendarEventByCountry

Get the array of descriptions of all events available in the Calendar by a specified country code.

int CalendarEventByCountry(

string country_code,

MqlCalendarEvent& events[]

);

Parameters

country_code

[in] Country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)

events[]

[out] MqlCalendarEvent type array for receiving descriptions of all events for a specified country.

Return Value

Number of received descriptions. To get information about an error, call the GetLastError() function. Possible errors:

4001 – ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (general runtime error),

4004 – ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (not enough memory for executing a request),

5401 – ERR_CALENDAR_TIMEOUT (request time limit exceeded),

errors of failed execution of ArrayResize()

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- get EU events

MqlCalendarEvent events[];

int events_count=CalendarEventByCountry(EU_code,events);

//--- display EU events in the Journal

if(events_count>0)

{

PrintFormat("EU events: %d",events_count);

ArrayPrint(events);

}

//---

}

/*

Result:

EU events: 56

[id] [type] [country_id] [unit] [importance] [multiplier] [digits] [event_code]

[ 0] 999010001 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Non-monetary Policy Meeting"

[ 1] 999010002 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Account

[ 2] 999010003 0 999 0 3 0 0 "ECB Monetary Policy Press Conferenc

[ 3] 999010004 0 999 0 3 0 0 "ECB President Draghi Speech"

[ 4] 999010005 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Vice President Constancio Speec

[ 5] 999010006 1 999 1 3 0 2 "ECB Deposit Facility Rate Decision"

[ 6] 999010007 1 999 1 3 0 2 "ECB Interest Rate Decision"

[ 7] 999010008 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Economic Bulletin"

[ 8] 999010009 1 999 2 2 3 3 "ECB Targeted LTRO"

[ 9] 999010010 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Executive Board Member Praet Sp

[10] 999010011 0 999 0 2 0 0 "ECB Executive Board Member Mersch S

...



*/

See also

CalendarCountries, CalendarCountryById