#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // custom symbol name

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // number of bars sent to the journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- get the number of standard symbol bars

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- get the data of all bars of the standard symbol minute timeframe into the MqlRates array

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- set the copied data to the minute history of the custom symbol

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- after updating the historical data, get the number of custom symbol bars

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- get the data of all bars of the custom symbol minute timeframe into the MqlRates array

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- print the last DATARATES_COUNT bars of the custom symbol minute history in the journal

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- change the two penultimate data bars in the custom symbol minute history

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;



//--- make all prices of the two penultimate bars equal to the open prices of these bars in the 'rates' array

rates[bars-3].high=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].low=rates[bars-3].open;

rates[bars-3].close=rates[bars-3].open;



rates[bars-2].high=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].low=rates[bars-2].open;

rates[bars-2].close=rates[bars-2].open;



//--- replace existing bars with data from the modified 'rates' array

ResetLastError();

int replaced=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(replaced<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- after changing two bars of historical data, get the number of custom symbol bars again

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- get the data of all bars of the custom symbol minute timeframe again

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- print the last DATARATES_COUNT bars of the updated custom symbol minute history in the journal

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with %d replaced bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, replaced);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol and its data

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- delete bar data

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete tick data

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- delete symbol

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- clear the chart before exiting

Comment("");

/*

result:

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08400 1.08389 1.08398 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08410 1.08394 1.08410 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with 250820 replaced bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390 16 1 0

[1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 35 1 0

[2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 29 1 0

[3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414 14 1 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successful

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successful

return(true);

}