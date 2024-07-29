DocumentationSections
CustomRatesReplace

Fully replaces the price history of the custom symbol within the specified time interval with the data from the MqlRates type array.

int  CustomRatesReplace(
   const string     symbol,             // symbol name
   datetime         from,               // start date
   datetime         to,                 // end date
   const MqlRates&  rates[],            // array for the data to be applied to a custom symbol
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // number of the rates[] array elements to be used
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Custom symbol name.

from

[in]  Time of the first bar in the price history within the specified range to be updated.

to

[in]  Time of the last bar in the price history within the specified range to be updated.

rates[]

[in]   Array of the MqlRates type history data for M1.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Number of the rates[] array elements to be used for replacement. WHOLE_ARRAY means that all rates[] array elements should be used for replacement.

Return Value

Number of updated bars or -1 in case of an error.

Note

If the bar from the rates[] array goes beyond the specified range, it is ignored. If such a bar is already present in the price history and enters the given range, it is replaced. All other bars in the current price history outside the specified range remain unchanged. The rates[] array data should be correct regarding OHLC prices, while the bars opening time should correspond to the M1 timeframe.

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomRatesReplace.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // custom symbol name
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // name of the group, in which a symbol is to be created
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // number of bars sent to the journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- get the error code when creating a custom symbol
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- if the error code is not 0 (successful symbol creation) and not 5304 (symbol has already been created) - leave
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- get the number of standard symbol bars
   int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
      
//--- get the data of all bars of the standard symbol minute timeframe into the MqlRates array
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- set the copied data to the minute history of the custom symbol
   ResetLastError();
   if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- after updating the historical data, get the number of custom symbol bars
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- get the data of all bars of the custom symbol minute timeframe into the MqlRates array
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- print the last DATARATES_COUNT bars of the custom symbol minute history in the journal
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- change the two penultimate data bars in the custom symbol minute history
   datetime time_fromrates[bars-3].time;
   datetime time_to  = rates[bars-2].time;
   
//--- make all prices of the two penultimate bars equal to the open prices of these bars in the 'rates' array
   rates[bars-3].high=rates[bars-3].open;
   rates[bars-3].low=rates[bars-3].open;
   rates[bars-3].close=rates[bars-3].open;
   
   rates[bars-2].high=rates[bars-2].open;
   rates[bars-2].low=rates[bars-2].open;
   rates[bars-2].close=rates[bars-2].open;
   
//--- replace existing bars with data from the modified 'rates' array
   ResetLastError();
   int replaced=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(replaced<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- after changing two bars of historical data, get the number of custom symbol bars again
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- get the data of all bars of the custom symbol minute timeframe again
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- print the last DATARATES_COUNT bars of the updated custom symbol minute history in the journal
   PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with %d replaced bars:"DATARATES_COUNTreplaced);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
     
//--- display a hint about the script termination keys on the chart comment
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- wait for pressing the Esc or Del keys to exit in an endless loop
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- when pressing Del, delete the created custom symbol and its data
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- delete bar data
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- delete tick data
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- delete symbol
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- clear the chart before exiting
   Comment("");
   /*
   result:
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390            16        1             0
   [1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08400 1.08389 1.08398            35        1             0
   [2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08410 1.08394 1.08410            29        1             0
   [3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414            14        1             0
   
   Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesUpdate() with 250820 replaced bars:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [0] 2024.07.29 13:37:00 1.08394 1.08396 1.08388 1.08390            16        1             0
   [1] 2024.07.29 13:38:00 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389 1.08389            35        1             0
   [2] 2024.07.29 13:39:00 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398 1.08398            29        1             0
   [3] 2024.07.29 13:40:00 1.08409 1.08414 1.08408 1.08414            14        1             0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- define the name of a symbol a custom one is to be based on
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- if failed to create a custom symbol and this is not error 5304, report this in the journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- successful
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove a custom symbol                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- hide the symbol from the Market Watch window
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- if failed to delete a custom symbol, report this in the journal and return 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful
   return(true);
  }

 

See also

CustomRatesDelete, CustomRatesUpdate, CopyRates