GlobalVariablesDeleteAll

Deletes global variables of the client terminal.

int GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(

string prefix_name=NULL,

datetime limit_data=0

);

Parameters

prefix_name=NULL

[in] Name prefix global variables to remove. If you specify a prefix NULL or empty string, then all variables that meet the data criterion will be deleted.

limit_data=0

[in] Date to select global variables by the time of their last modification. The function removes global variables, which were changed before this date. If the parameter is zero, then all variables that meet the first criterion (prefix) are deleted.

Return Value

The number of deleted variables.

Note

If both options are equal to zero (prefix_name = NULL and limit_data = 0), then function deletes all global variables of the terminal. If both parameters are specified, then it deletes global variables corresponding to both parameters.

Global variables exist in the client terminal during 4 weeks since their last use, then they are automatically deleted.

Example: