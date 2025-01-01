HistoryOrderGetString

Returns the requested property of an order. The order property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string HistoryOrderGetString(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING property_id

);

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool HistoryOrderGetString(

ulong ticket_number,

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING property_id,

string& string_var

);

Parameters

ticket_number

[in] Order ticket.

property_id

[in] Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

string_var

[out] Variable of the string type.

Return Value

Value of the string type.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- request deal and order history

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- in a loop by the list of all historical orders on the account

int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index

ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- get the order type and display the header for the list of string properties of the selected order

string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));

PrintFormat("String properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);



//--- print all the string properties of the selected order under the header

HistoryOrderPropertiesStringPrint(ticket, 16);

}

/*

result:

String properties of an history order Buy #2646074112:

Comment: [tp 1.09137]

Symbol: EURUSD

External ID:

String properties of an history order Buy #2646131906:

Comment:

Symbol: EURUSD

External ID:

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Display string properties of the |

//| selected historical order in the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryOrderPropertiesStringPrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

string value="";



//--- define the header text and the width of the header field

//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1

header="Comment:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- get and display the comment with the specified header width in the journal

if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_COMMENT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display a symbol the order has been placed for in the journal

header="Symbol:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);



//--- display the order ID in an external system in the journal

header="External ID:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_EXTERNAL_ID, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Return the order type description |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : return("Buy Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : return("Sell Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : return("Buy Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : return("Sell Stop");

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : return("Buy Stop Limit");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : return("Sell Stop Limit");

default : return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);

}

}

See also

HistorySelect(), HistoryOrdersTotal(), HistoryOrderSelect(), Order Properties