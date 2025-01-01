DocumentationSections
HistoryOrderGetString

Returns the requested property of an order. The order property must be of the string type. There are 2 variants of the function.

1. Immediately returns the property value.

string  HistoryOrderGetString(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING  property_id        // Property identifier
   );

2. Returns true or false, depending on the success of the function. If successful, the value of the property is placed into a target variable passed by reference by the last parameter.

bool  HistoryOrderGetString(
   ulong                       ticket_number,     // Ticket
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING  property_id,       // Property identifier
   string&                     string_var         // Here we accept the property value
   );

Parameters

ticket_number

[in]  Order ticket.

property_id

[in]  Identifier of the order property. The value can be one of the values of the ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING enumeration.

string_var

[out]  Variable of the string type.

Return Value

Value of the string type.

Note

Do not confuse orders of a trading history with current pending orders that appear on the "Trade" tab of the "Toolbox" bar. The list of orders that were canceled or have led to a transaction, can be viewed in the "History" tab of "Toolbox" of the client terminal.

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- request deal and order history
   if(!HistorySelect(0TimeCurrent()))
     {
      Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- in a loop by the list of all historical orders on the account
   int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      //--- get the order ticket in the list by the loop index
      ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket==0)
         continue;
      
      //--- get the order type and display the header for the list of string properties of the selected order
      string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticketORDER_TYPE));
      PrintFormat("String properties of an history order %s #%I64u:"typeticket);
      
      //--- print all the string properties of the selected order under the header
      HistoryOrderPropertiesStringPrint(ticket16);
     }
   /*
   result:
   String properties of an history order Buy #2646074112:
   Comment:        [tp 1.09137]
   Symbol:         EURUSD
   External ID:    
   String properties of an history order Buy #2646131906:
   Comment:        
   Symbol:         EURUSD
   External ID:    
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display string properties of the                                 |
//| selected historical order in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesStringPrint(const long ticketconst uint header_width=0)
  {
   uint   w=0;
   string header="";
   string value="";
   
//--- define the header text and the width of the header field
//--- if the header width is passed to the function equal to zero, then the width will be the size of the header line + 1
   header="Comment:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- get and display the comment with the specified header width in the journal
   if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_COMMENTvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-s"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display a symbol the order has been placed for in the journal
   header="Symbol:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_SYMBOLvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-s"wheadervalue);
   
//--- display the order ID in an external system in the journal 
   header="External ID:";
   w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
   if(!HistoryOrderGetString(ticketORDER_EXTERNAL_IDvalue))
      return;
   PrintFormat("%-*s%-s"wheadervalue);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the order type description                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
  {
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              :  return("Buy");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             :  return("Sell");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        :  return("Buy Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       :  return("Sell Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         :  return("Buy Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        :  return("Sell Stop");
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   :  return("Buy Stop Limit");
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  :  return("Sell Stop Limit");
      default                          :  return("Unknown order type: "+(string)type);
     }
  }

