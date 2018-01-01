SocketTlsCertificate

Get data on the certificate used to secure network connection.

bool SocketTlsCertificate(

int socket,

string& subject,

string& issuer,

string& serial,

string& thumbprint,

datetime& expiration

);

Parameters

socket

[in] Socket handle returned by the SocketCreate function. When an incorrect handle is passed, the error 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) is written to _LastError.

subject

[in] Certificate owner name. Corresponds to the Subject field.

issuer

[in] Certificate issuer name. Corresponds to the Issuer field.

serial

[in] Certificate serial number. Corresponds to the SerialNumber field.

thumbprint

[in] Certificate print. Corresponds to the SHA-1 hash from the entire certificate file (all fields including the issuer signature).

expiration

[in] Certificate expiration date in the datetime format.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Note

Certificate data can be requested only after establishing a secure connection using SocketTlsHandshake.

In case of a certificate obtaining error, the error 5275 (ERR_NETSOCKET_NO_CERTIFICATE) is written to _LastError.

The function can be called only from Expert Advisors and scripts, as they run in their own execution threads. If calling from an indicator, GetLastError() returns the error 4014 – "Function is not allowed for call".

Example: