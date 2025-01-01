- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXShaderCreate
Creates a shader of a specified type.
|
int DXShaderCreate(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
shader_type
[out] The value from the ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE enumeration.
source
[in] Shader source code in HLSL 5.
entry_point
[in] Entry point – function name in a source code.
compile_error
[in] String for receiving compilation errors.
Return Value
Handle for shader or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.
Note
A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.
|
ID
|
Value
|
Description
|
DX_SHADER_VERTEX
|
0
|
Vertex shader
|
DX_SHADER_GEOMETRY
|
1
|
Geometry shader
|
DX_SHADER_PIXEL
|
2
|
Pixel shader