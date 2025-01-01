DXShaderCreate

Creates a shader of a specified type.

int DXShaderCreate(

int context,

ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE shader_type,

const string source,

const string entry_point,

string& compile_error

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

shader_type

[out] The value from the ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE enumeration.

source

[in] Shader source code in HLSL 5.

entry_point

[in] Entry point – function name in a source code.

compile_error

[in] String for receiving compilation errors.

Return Value

Handle for shader or INVALID_HANDLE in case of an error. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.

Note

A created handle that is no longer in use should be explicitly released by the DXRelease() function.

ENUM_DX_SHADER_TYPE