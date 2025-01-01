//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- variables for chart identifiers

long curr_chart=ChartFirst();

int i=0;

//--- print the first chart data in the journal

PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d, symbol: %s", i, curr_chart, ChartSymbol(curr_chart));



//--- until the open chart limit is reached (CHARTS_MAX)

while(!IsStopped() && i < CHARTS_MAX)

{

//--- increase the chart counter

i++;

//--- get the next chart ID based on the previous one

curr_chart=ChartNext(curr_chart);



//--- terminate the loop if the end of the chart list is reached

if(curr_chart<0)

break;



//--- print the next chart data in the journal

PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d, symbol: %s", i, curr_chart, ChartSymbol(curr_chart));

}

/*

result:

Chart[0] ID: 133246248352168440, symbol: EURUSD

Chart[1] ID: 133346697706632015, symbol: USDJPY

Chart[2] ID: 133246248352168439, symbol: GBPUSD

Chart[3] ID: 133346697706632009, symbol: RU000A103661

Chart[4] ID: 133346697706632010, symbol: AEM4

Chart[5] ID: 133346697706632011, symbol: AA.SPB

Chart[6] ID: 133346697706632012, symbol: ALLFUTMIX

Chart[7] ID: 133346697706632013, symbol: EURUSD

Chart[8] ID: 133346697706632014, symbol: SBER

*/

}