- DatabaseOpen
- DatabaseClose
- DatabaseImport
- DatabaseExport
- DatabasePrint
- DatabaseTableExists
- DatabaseExecute
- DatabasePrepare
- DatabaseReset
- DatabaseBind
- DatabaseBindArray
- DatabaseRead
- DatabaseReadBind
- DatabaseFinalize
- DatabaseTransactionBegin
- DatabaseTransactionCommit
- DatabaseTransactionRollback
- DatabaseColumnsCount
- DatabaseColumnName
- DatabaseColumnType
- DatabaseColumnSize
- DatabaseColumnText
- DatabaseColumnInteger
- DatabaseColumnLong
- DatabaseColumnDouble
- DatabaseColumnBlob
DatabaseColumnType
Gets a field type by index.
|
ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE DatabaseColumnType(
Parameters
request
[in] Request handle received in DatabasePrepare().
column
[in] Field index in the request. Field numbering starts from zero and cannot exceed DatabaseColumnsCount() - 1.
Return Value
Return the field type from the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE enumeration. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:
- ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) – invalid request handle;
- ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126) – 'column' index exceeds DatabaseColumnsCount() -1.
Note
The value can be obtained only if at least one DatabaseRead() call has been preliminarily made for 'request'.
|
ID
|
Description
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INVALID
|
Error getting type, the error code can be obtained using int GetLastError()
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INTEGER
|
Integer type
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT
|
Real type
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_TEXT
|
String type
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_BLOB
|
Binary type
|
DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_NULL
|
Special NULL type
