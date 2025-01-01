DatabaseColumnType

Gets a field type by index.

ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE DatabaseColumnType(

int request,

int column

);

Parameters

request

[in] Request handle received in DatabasePrepare().

column

[in] Field index in the request. Field numbering starts from zero and cannot exceed DatabaseColumnsCount() - 1.

Return Value

Return the field type from the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE enumeration. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) – invalid request handle;

ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126) – 'column' index exceeds DatabaseColumnsCount() -1.

Note

The value can be obtained only if at least one DatabaseRead() call has been preliminarily made for 'request'.

ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE

ID Description DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INVALID Error getting type, the error code can be obtained using int GetLastError() DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INTEGER Integer type DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT Real type DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_TEXT String type DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_BLOB Binary type DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_NULL Special NULL type

See also

DatabasePrepare, DatabaseColumnsCount, DatabaseColumnName