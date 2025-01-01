DocumentationSections
DatabaseColumnType

Gets a field type by index.

ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE  DatabaseColumnType(
   int  request,     // request handle received in DatabasePrepare
   int  column       // field index in the request
   );

Parameters

request

[in]  Request handle received in DatabasePrepare().

column

[in]  Field index in the request. Field numbering starts from zero and cannot exceed DatabaseColumnsCount() - 1.

Return Value

Return the field type from the ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE enumeration. To get the error code, use GetLastError(), the possible responses are:

  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) – invalid request handle;
  • ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA (5126)  –  'column' index exceeds DatabaseColumnsCount() -1.

Note

The value can be obtained only if at least one DatabaseRead() call has been preliminarily made for 'request'.

ENUM_DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE

ID

Description

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INVALID

Error getting type, the error code can be obtained using int GetLastError()

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_INTEGER

Integer type

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT

Real type

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_TEXT

String type

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_BLOB

Binary type

DATABASE_FIELD_TYPE_NULL

Special NULL type

See also

DatabasePrepare, DatabaseColumnsCount, DatabaseColumnName