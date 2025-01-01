#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"

#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"

#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."

//--- indicator settings

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- global variables

double ExtDynamic[]; // dynamic array

double ExtStatic[100]; // static array

bool ExtFlag=true; // flag

double ExtBuff[]; // indicator buffer

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- allocate memory for the array

ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const int begin,

const double &price[])

{

//--- perform a single analysis

if(ExtFlag)

{

//--- attempt to free memory for arrays

//--- 1. Dynamic array

Print("+============================+");

Print("1. Check dynamic array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- attempt to free array memory

ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));

//--- 2. Static array

Print("2. Check static array:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- attempt to free array memory

ArrayFree(ExtStatic);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));

//--- 3. Indicator buffer

Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");

Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");

//--- attempt to free array memory

ArrayFree(ExtBuff);

Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));

//--- change the flag value

ExtFlag=false;

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}