|
#property description "This indicator does not calculate values. It makes a single attempt to"
#property description "apply the call of ArrayFree() function to three arrays: dynamic one, static one and"
#property description "an indicator buffer. Results are shown in Experts journal."
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- global variables
double ExtDynamic[]; // dynamic array
double ExtStatic[100]; // static array
bool ExtFlag=true; // flag
double ExtBuff[]; // indicator buffer
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- allocate memory for the array
ArrayResize(ExtDynamic,100);
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuff);
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const int begin,
const double &price[])
{
//--- perform a single analysis
if(ExtFlag)
{
//--- attempt to free memory for arrays
//--- 1. Dynamic array
Print("+============================+");
Print("1. Check dynamic array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtDynamic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- attempt to free array memory
ArrayFree(ExtDynamic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtDynamic));
//--- 2. Static array
Print("2. Check static array:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtStatic) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- attempt to free array memory
ArrayFree(ExtStatic);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtStatic));
//--- 3. Indicator buffer
Print("3. Check indicator buffer:");
Print("Size before memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
Print("Is this a dynamic array = ",ArrayIsDynamic(ExtBuff) ? "Yes" : "No");
//--- attempt to free array memory
ArrayFree(ExtBuff);
Print("Size after memory is freed = ",ArraySize(ExtBuff));
//--- change the flag value
ExtFlag=false;
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}