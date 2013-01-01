- FileSelectDialog
- FileFindFirst
- FileFindNext
- FileFindClose
- FileIsExist
- FileOpen
- FileClose
- FileCopy
- FileDelete
- FileMove
- FileFlush
- FileGetInteger
- FileIsEnding
- FileIsLineEnding
- FileReadArray
- FileReadBool
- FileReadDatetime
- FileReadDouble
- FileReadFloat
- FileReadInteger
- FileReadLong
- FileReadNumber
- FileReadString
- FileReadStruct
- FileSeek
- FileSize
- FileTell
- FileWrite
- FileWriteArray
- FileWriteDouble
- FileWriteFloat
- FileWriteInteger
- FileWriteLong
- FileWriteString
- FileWriteStruct
- FileLoad
- FileSave
- FolderCreate
- FolderDelete
- FolderClean
FileIsExist
Checks the existence of a file.
|
bool FileIsExist(
Parameters
file_name
[in] The name of the file being checked
common_flag=0
[in] Flag determining the location of the file. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder.
Return Value
Returns true, if the specified file exists.
Note
Checked file can turn out to be a subdirectory. In this case, FileIsExist() function will return false, while error 5018 will be logged in _LastError variable - "This is a directory, not a file" (see example for FileFindFirst function).
For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.
If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the function looks for the file in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files, otherwise the function looks for a file in a local folder (MQL5\Files or MQL5\Tester\Files in the case of testing).
Example:
|
//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script
See also