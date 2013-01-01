FileIsExist

Checks the existence of a file.

bool FileIsExist(

const string file_name,

int common_flag=0

);

Parameters

file_name

[in] The name of the file being checked

common_flag=0

[in] Flag determining the location of the file. If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the file is located in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files. Otherwise, the file is located in a local folder.

Return Value

Returns true, if the specified file exists.

Note

Checked file can turn out to be a subdirectory. In this case, FileIsExist() function will return false, while error 5018 will be logged in _LastError variable - "This is a directory, not a file" (see example for FileFindFirst function).

For security reasons, work with files is strictly controlled in the MQL5 language. Files with which file operations are conducted using MQL5 means, cannot be outside the file sandbox.

If common_flag = FILE_COMMON, then the function looks for the file in a shared folder for all client terminals \Terminal\Common\Files, otherwise the function looks for a file in a local folder (MQL5\Files or MQL5\Tester\Files in the case of testing).

Example:

//--- show the window of input parameters when launching the script

#property script_show_inputs

//--- date for old files

input datetime InpFilesDate=D'2013.01.01 00:00';

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string file_name; // variable for storing file names

string filter="*.txt"; // filter for searching the files

datetime create_date; // file creation date

string files[]; // list of file names

int def_size=25; // array size by default

int size=0; // number of files

//--- allocate memory for the array

ArrayResize(files,def_size);

//--- receive the search handle in the local folder's root

long search_handle=FileFindFirst(filter,file_name);

//--- check if FileFindFirst() executed successfully

if(search_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- searching files in the loop

do

{

files[size]=file_name;

//--- increase the array size

size++;

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=25;

ArrayResize(files,def_size);

}

//--- reset the error value

ResetLastError();

//--- receive the file creation date

create_date=(datetime)FileGetInteger(file_name,FILE_CREATE_DATE,false);

//--- check if the file is old

if(create_date<InpFilesDate)

{

PrintFormat("%s file deleted!",file_name);

//--- delete the old file

FileDelete(file_name);

}

}

while(FileFindNext(search_handle,file_name));

//--- close the search handle

FileFindClose(search_handle);

}

else

{

Print("Files not found!");

return;

}

//--- check what files have remained

PrintFormat("Results:");

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

if(FileIsExist(files[i]))

PrintFormat("%s file exists!",files[i]);

else

PrintFormat("%s file deleted!",files[i]);

}

}

See also

FileFindFirst